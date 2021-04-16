One man apprehended after high-risk situation in Ashcroft

Ashcroft RCMP say that members of the public were not in jeopardy during a high-risk situation in Ashcroft on April 13.

Just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, Kamloops RCMP received a threat that was allegedly directed specifically at police. Frontline officers were able to identify a suspect, described as a distraught man in the Ashcroft area. He was previously known to police, and was believed to potentially have access to numerous firearms.

A team from Kamloops RCMP — which included the Police Dog Services unit — assisted members of the Ashcroft RCMP detachment in responding to the high-risk situation. Police surrounded an apartment complex in Ashcroft and were able to make contact with the suspect and negotiate a safe surrender.

One man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and immediately taken to hospital for medical assessment and care.

No criminal charges are being recommended at this time, and police say that there is no threat to the public going forward.



