Severe mudslides in the B.C. Interior on August 11 closed several highways, and one person is missing after a vehicle was swept away on Highway 99 northwest of Cache Creek. Photo: Kim van Tine.

One missing after car swept away by mudslide near Cache Creek

A search is now underway for the person, who has been missing since the afternoon of August 11.

Ashcroft RCMP have confirmed that one person is missing after mudslides on Highway 99 swept away a car with two occupants on the afternoon of Saturday, August 11.

Sgt. Kathleen Thain, Ashcroft RCMP detachment commander, has told The Journal that the car contained two occupants, one of whom managed to escape from the vehicle.

The other occupant could not get out, and is the subject of an ongoing search. Thain says that members of the RCMP Police Dog Service are attempting to locate the person. Although members of Kamloops Search and Rescue (KSAR) are also involved, there are no KSAR members currently searching, as Thain says the conditions are too dangerous for volunteers.

The event occurred on a stretch of Highway 99 that has had 17 mudslides come down on it within 10 kilometres of the junction with Highway 97. The highway is closed in both directions, and Thain suspects it will be several days before it reopens.

Ashcroft RCMP effected a rescue of six people from a house in the area on the afternoon of August 11, after a mudslide filled the entire first floor of the residence. RCMP officers had to approach the house on foot and climb onto the top of vehicles parked in front of the house in order to gain entrance to the second floor and rescue the occupants.

Severe rain caused mudslides on several area highways on August 11, with stretches of Highway 1 east and south of Cache Creek, and Highway 97 at Cache Creek and Clinton, closed for several hours. Those routes are all now fully reopened.


