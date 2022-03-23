Only one week left to bid on works at Anonymous Art Show

Volunteers are being sought to ‘adopt’ portions of the Loon Lake Community Trail, which contains several themed sections such as this ‘Gold Rush Days’ one. (Photo credit: Karen Lea)

Adopt a Planter

The Village of Cache Creek has now set up a page on its website with information about its new Adopt a Planter program, which is open to residents, organizations, and businesses. There is also a sign-up form for anyone interesting in taking part. Go to https://cachecreek.ca/adopt-a-planter for details.

Adopt a Trail

The Loon Lake Community Trail, located at 1701/1705 Loon Lake Road, needs ongoing raking and debris takeaway this spring/summer and fall, and volunteers — individuals, families, or groups — are now being sought to adopt small portions of the trail and maintain them.

There are different themed sections, including Find the Birds, Fairyland, Gold Rush Days, Gnomes, and Dinosaur Crater, and the trail committee is always accepting painted rocks or other outdoor items such as birdhouses, wind chimes, and garden ornaments. There will also be work bee days, to keep the trail looking beautiful going forward.

Anyone who is interested in adopting part of the Loon Lake Community Trail for maintenance purposes can contact Karen Lea (250-459-2281) or Susanne Kavalec (250-459-5698) for more information.

Garden gurus

With gardening season just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to join the Cache Creek & Area Gardeners Facebook page. You’ll find all sorts of information, from the different planting zones in our region to the best drought-tolerant plants, and members are happy to answer questions, whether you’re a gardening novice or a veteran green thumb.

Trap shooting

Trap shooting has started again for the season at the South Cariboo Sportsmen Association’s range south of Cache Creek, and takes place every Saturday starting at 1 p.m. You can now purchase your trap shoot range card by e-transfer or credit card; call (604) 861-2454.

Anonymous Art Show

There is still one week left to bid on the more than 100 original artworks in the Anonymous Art Show at the Ashcroft HUB. The works can be viewed in person during regular HUB hours (8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday), or online at the Ashcroft Hub Facebook page.

Bids can be submitted at the HUB office or through the Ashcroft Hub Facebook page; you can also call the HUB at (250) 453-9177.

The show — and bidding — closes on March 31, and winning bidders will be contacted shortly thereafter.

Equality Project open house

The Equality Project is holding an open house at its clubhouse on Stage Road in Cache Creek from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 9. All are welcome to drop by for a free barbecue, refreshments, and a tour, where you’ll learn about everything they do and offer.

Cache Creek market

If you missed the Cache Creek market on March 19, never fear; the weekly Cache Creek Market returns for the season — come rain or come shine — on Saturday, May 7, and will be running from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through to October at the regular spot (at the highway junction beside Chum’s Restaurant). Opening day is free for vendors; after that the cost is $5 per site. You can bring your own tables and tents, or rent them at the site.

The market is run by the Cache Creek Beautification Society, a non-profit volunteer group that started the market in 2011. All fees collected from the vendors are used by the society to put on events and activities in Cache Creek (COVID has put many of these on hold), including the market.

Anyone with questions can email organizer Wendy Coomber at wcoomber@telus.net or find her on Facebook (either Wendy Coomber or Cache Creek Market). You can also text her at (250) 457-0245.

Highway 8 repairs

The Ministry of Transportation provides regular updates on their repair/restoration work on Highway 8 between Spences Bridge and Merritt. There are 23 sites that need repairs, and as of March 21 temporary repairs had been completed at six; construction had started on another nine; and work is planned for the near future on the other eight sites.

The ministry anticipates that the current phase — emergency access and temporary construction — will be complete in spring 2022, and is working on forecasting a long-term repair schedule for the work to follow. For more information, and updates about the work being carried out, go to https://bit.ly/3rP7SbM.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AshcroftLocal News