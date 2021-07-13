FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2019, file photo a traveler walks through the terminal at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2019, file photo a traveler walks through the terminal at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Ontario man behind Florida airport bomb scare was angry about paying for carry-on: police

Wegal Rosen, 74, faces 15 years in prison

By Eileen Kelley, South Florida Sun Sentinel

When Wegal Rosen learned he’d have to pay for a carry-on bag before getting on a plane bound for Canada on Saturday, the part-time South Florida resident was upset.

His anger grew worse when he was told he would have to pay to carry his bag on board. And he ended up in a heated argument when an Air Canada agent who said the airline has a no-cash policy and he’d have to walk from Terminal 2 to Terminal 3 to buy a Visa card to pay for his carry-on item.

What happened next caused panic and major issues for airlines and travelers when the airport shut down for about four hours and three of the terminals had to be evacuated.

According to a police report, at 8:30 a.m. Rosen, 74 of Ontario, walked away from the ticket counter where he had been arguing with the Air Canada agent. As he was walking, the agent called out that he left his carry-on bag there and he needed to come and get it.

Rosen, the report said, told the agent there was a bomb in the bag. Unaware that the bag actually contained Rosen’s CPAP machine, which helps him breath when he is sleeping, deputies combed the airport for hours making sure there were no bombs.

Eight flights were canceled and 50 flights were delayed. Now Rosen faces 15 years in prison — which, for a person his age, could mean spending the rest of his life behind bars.

Rosen was taken to jail, where he remained Monday afternoon. Clad in a jail jumpsuit, he appeared before Judge Tabitha Blackmon on Monday. His attorney, whose full name was not readily available, spoke on his behalf: “He said the magic words you do not say.”

Prosecutor Eric Linder agreed. “Obviously it would be very concerning if he did have an explosive device, your honor, but anybody — anybody — in our society knows what the impact is of making statement about having a bomb in the airport.”

Rosen’s attorney said his client was heading home to Toronto to see a cardiologist. Blackmon, who set bond at $20,000, said Rosen was free to go back to Canada while his case plays out, but that he was forbidden to get there by flying out of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. “You cannot return to the Fort Lauderdale airport, Mr. Rosen, do you understand?” Blackmon said.

Rosen said he did understand.

“To get back to Canada, he’ll have to go through Miami, West Palm Beach or any other county,” Blackmon said.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AirportFloridaOntario

Previous story
Gen Z, millennials playing a significant part in the Great Resignation trend
Next story
WHO: Rich countries should donate COVID vaccines, not use boosters

Just Posted

A helicopter pilot prepares to drop water on a wildfire burning in Lytton, B.C., on Thursday, July 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
23 smoky skies bulletins issued across B.C. Interior; CDC offers tips for wildfire smoke

Sparks Lake wildfire. (BC Wildfire Service)
Evacuation order issued for residences in electoral area ‘J’

The Tremont Creek wildfire southeast of Ashcroft is currently five hectares in size. (Photo credit: BC Wildfire Service)
BC Wildfire Service responding to fire southeast of Ashcroft

Employees at the I.G. Fibers plant near Ashcroft have been locked out as of 7 p.m. on July 12. (Photo credit: Submitted)
I.G. Fibers locks out employees at plant near Ashcroft