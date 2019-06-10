Daisy the dolphin was rescued in 2008. She died in 2017. (Vancouver Aquarium)

Ottawa passes law that bans whale and dolphin captivity

But bill exempts two places with existing cetaceans in captivity, including the Vancouver Aquarium

The federal government has passed legislation that bans whale and dolphin captivity in Canada.

The bill will phase out the practice of keeping captive whales, dolphins and porpoises, but grandfathers in those that are already being held at two facilities in the country.

READ MORE: New trial ordered over banning whales, dolphins at Vancouver aquarium

Marineland in Niagara Falls, Ont., and the Vancouver Aquarium in B.C. are the only two places that currently keep captive cetaceans.

The bill bans the capture of wild cetaceans, captive breeding and the import and export of those animals, with limited exceptions.

It allows for the rehabilitation and rescues of cetaceans.

The bill was first introduced in the Senate in 2015 and eventually made its way into the House of Commons, where it had its third and final reading today.

RELATED: Vancouver Aquarium, Ontario’s Marineland shipping beluga whales out of country

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Man accidentally shot in stomach, near Princeton
Next story
VIDEO: Andrew Scheer says Canada’s treatment of Indigenous women not a ‘genocide’

Just Posted

Sabiston Creek Wildfire “being held” at 202.5 hectares

Changing weather conditions “bode well” for the fire

Ebus BC applies for new route from Kamloops to Prince George

Route includes 100 Mile House, 70 Mile, Cache Creek, Lac la Hache, Quesnel and Williams Lake

Runner wins Skip’s 10K after biking from 16 Mile House

Sixteen-year-old Austin Husa won the Skip’s Run youth 10K challenge on June 1

Soccer float wins second place in youth category at Clinton May Ball Parade

Lytton players also participated in Victoria May Days, with friendly game against parents

PHOTOS: Plein Air people’s choice winner paints faces on hoodoos outside Ashcroft

The artist’s choice winner on June 2 painted the B.C. Express heritage building

VIDEO: Andrew Scheer says Canada’s treatment of Indigenous women not a ‘genocide’

Conservative leader says the treatment ‘is its own tragedy, and does not fall into that category’

Likely first targets of plastics ban? Styrofoam takeout boxes and straws

The process to implement a federal ban on a product usually taking two to four years

Fans pumped for potentially championship-clinching Raptors game tonight

It’s the first time a Canadian team has had a chance at winning the NBA finals

Genocide against Indigenous women and girls ‘obvious,’ says chief commissioner

Andrew Scheer rejection that conclusion from the inquiry

Mother dog, 9 puppies dumped in sealed box at northern B.C. landfill: SPCA

Puppies will be available for adoption at seven weeks old

Kiefer Sutherland asks Doug Ford to stop using grandfather Tommy Douglas’s name

‘After all, I knew Tommy Douglas and you sir, are no Tommy Douglas’

B.C. teen heartbroken after thieves poison his beehive

Mom says she can’t understand why someone would kill bees for no apparent reason

Couples struggling to conceive are better off not smoking pot: Canadian doctor

Large studies on whether cannabis use is linked to reduced fertility are needed

Man allegedly attacks multiple people at Okanagan Sikh Temple

RCMP say the alleged assault isn’t believed to be religiously motivated

Most Read