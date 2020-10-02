There is respiratory infection outbreaks at a Penticton seniors’ home and one in Ashcroft, said Interior Health. These are not COVID related.

Outbreak at Penticton’s Westview Place

The respiratory infection outbreak is not COVID, says IH

There is an active respiratory outbreak in Penticton’s Westview Place, confirms Interior Health.

The outbreak affects only the north unit of the long-term care facility. The outbreak was discovered Sept. 22.

Ashcroft’s Jackson House also has the same respiratory infection outbreak.

Noric House in Vernon has a different type of infection outbreak in its entire building.

READ MORE: Outbreak at Vernon seniors’ home

These outbreaks are not COVID-19 but are treated with similar precautions, said Interior Health communications spokesperson Susan Duncan.

If you are intending to visit one of these facilities, consider postponing your visit until the outbreak is over, she added. This will help keep you and your loved ones healthy.​

Respiratory Illness (RI) is generally caused by viruses and bacteria. Just like COVID-19, it is spread through droplets containing the virus or bacteria when someone coughs or sneezes and these droplets come in direct contact with the mucous membranes of the eyes, mouth, nose, or airway of another person.

