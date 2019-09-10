Eric Bourquin holds a handful of the pearls discovered inside an oyster he was eating at a friend’s house in Saanichton. (Photo courtesy of Eric Bourquin)

Pearl-filled oyster surprises Greater Victoria dinner party guests

Oyster, caught in Courtenay, contained almost 50 pearls of varying sizes

A pearl-filled oyster had a Greater Victoria man fearing for his own pearly whites after he bit into the fresh-caught mollusc at a friend’s house on Saturday night.

READ ALSO: Scuba scientists help save endangered marine life off Vancouver Island

Eric Bourquin said his friend trapped the oysters in a “secret spot” near Courtenay, not long before their evening dinner in Saanichton. The oysters were dipped in flour and pan-fried for appetizers while the friends drank a few beers before dinner.

But after one bite, Bourquin knew he had not been given an ordinary oyster.

“It was like biting into a bunch of rocks,” he said. “I almost chipped my teeth.”

Bourquin spit out the pearls in his mouth and started looking through the rest of the oyster. Sure enough, there were dozens more.

Bourquin said he and his wife both grew up in Victoria, often eating fresh local seafood, but neither had ever bitten into a pearl-filled oyster.

“We couldn’t believe it,” he said. “I’ve never experienced anything like that.”

READ ALSO: Two B.C. oyster farms closed by norovirus

The oyster itself was small – barely three inches long – but somehow contained almost 50 pearls of varying sizes. One resembles a molar tooth and some are only one or two millimetres in size.

Bourquin says the misshapen pearls are likely not worth much and he’s given them to his wife and the oystercatcher to make pendants or earrings. Still, biting into dinner and finding secret treasure has left the couple happy as a clam.


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Protective doors coming for BC Transit bus drivers
Next story
B.C. man pleads not guilty to allegedly threatening sex worker with a gun

Just Posted

Ashcroft man who’s ‘not a car person’ wins Crime Stoppers Camaro raffle car

Martin Block purchased winning ticket at this year’s Graffiti Days event in Cache Creek

People’s Party anti-immigration policies may doom it in Fraser Valley: professor

Local candidate says party needs more attention and isn’t populist or alt-right

Significant progress made securing fish passage on the Fraser River at landslide site

While chinook numbers are dropping now, they’re expecting a million pink salmon to head upriver

Public meetings planned to discuss future of Cache Creek pool

Cost of running 50-year-old facility means it might not open next summer

Highway 1 reopens to single-lane, alternating traffic at Jackass Mountain summit

Highway was completely closed due to fatal accident

VIDEO: Trudeau to officially call federal election on Wednesday

PM scheduled to visit Rideau Hall and ask the governor general to dissolve Parliament

B.C. still losing money on legalized marijuana sales

Talks with municipalities continue on revenue sharing

PHOTOS: B.C. firefighters scour through hurricane wreckage in Bahamas

Firefighters from Burnaby also on Great Abaco helping search through debris

Watch for scams when donating to Hurricane Dorian relief, group warns

More than 140 new crowdfunding campaigns related to the storm are already established

B.C. man gets 7 years after victim beaten, kidnapped, stunned with Taser

Brandon Coons was sentenced in provincial court in Rossland for the 2017 incidents

Micro moon rises for Friday the 13th

The next year the Harvest Moon will light up a Friday the 13th night is in 2049

B.C. health authorities warn against needle-free filler treatments

No one should be providing this treatment warns public service announcement

Slow home sales cool B.C. government revenues this year

Finance Minister Carole James releases first 2019 results

Pearl-filled oyster surprises Greater Victoria dinner party guests

Oyster, caught in Courtenay, contained almost 50 pearls of varying sizes

Most Read