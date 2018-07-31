A new phishing email tries to blackmail people by telling them they have to pay up for watching porn, to avoid exposure to friends and family.

Phishing scam tries to blackmail people using porn threat

Email claims that the recipient has been watching porn and must pay up to avoid exposure.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has learned about a scam that involves personal emails, and presents victims with threats of revealing that they watched or downloaded porn. The scammer will contact people and claim they have hacked their computer and activated their webcam, allowing them to access all the porn sites the victim has visited. The scammer then threatens to send that information to family, friends, co-workers, and more if a payment is not made.

The following email was sent to a BBB employee:

“You do not know mè and you’re most likely thinking why you are getting this é-mail, right? Let me téll you, I pláced a malwarè on the adult video clips … While you wére watching vidèo clips, I madè â double-scréen video. 1st part displays the video you were wâtching, and next part shows the recording of your web câmera.”

The scammer then said “Right aftèr thàt, my softwàre gathéréd every onè of your contacts from your Messénger, FB, and email … In my opinion, $1900 is a reasonable pricè tag for our little sècrét. You’ll make the päyment by Bitcoin … You now hàve one day to make the päyment.”

“We just want people to be aware that this is out there,” says Evan Kelly, Senior Communications Advisor for BBB serving Mainland BC. “The scammer is simply after a quick reaction from their victim to click and follow links where payment is made. Even if you’ve never been to a porn site you can still get this phishing email.”

If you are threatened with this, do not click on any unknown links or download any attachments. Doing so could lead you to a fake site designed to trick you into giving up personal information or which can download malware to your computer or mobile device.

Protect yourself by never sending money, and do a security check on your computer. If you haven’t done so already, install security software.

Change your passwords immediately, and don’t respond to threats.

Do not open attachments from people you do not know, and turn off electronic devices and web cameras when you aren’t using them.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Gangster involved in international hit found dead in B.C. blueberry field in 2016
Next story
Only a ‘lunatic’ would text and drive: BC Children’s Hospital

Just Posted

Municipal recycling stations in Ashcroft, Cache Creek set to close September 1

All recycling will have to be taken to the transfer station at the Cache Creek landfill site.

Ashcroft RCMP seeking vehicle theft suspects

Police recovered a stolen pick-up but the suspected thieves are still at large.

Environment Canada issues hot weather warning for much of British Columbia

Interior Health has tips for keeping cool, and warns people to watch out for heatstroke.

Local news briefs: Beautiful Cache Creek businesses

Plus a food recall, upcoming workshops, early learning registration, and more.

Campertunity can turn any backyard into a campsite

New online platform gives campers more choice on where to stay

Dog Days of Summer come to YVR

Double the dogs means double the fun as summer travel heats up

Texting while walking increases risk of getting hit by car: UBC study

Engineers found that distracted pedestrians had more trouble maintaining walking speed and gait

B.C. breaks record for summer electricity use

Monday’s power consumption marked an 18-per-cent increase from the same day last year

Peachy B.C. tourism icon needs help IDing 90’s rioters for closure

The Peach in Penticton wants to track down rioters who rolled the concession into Okanagan Lake

95-year-old B.C. resident shoos bear out of her kitchen – twice!

Juvenile black bear no match for spry senior

Convicted offenders in B.C. 3x more likely to die without methadone: study

Chances of continuing treatment could increase dramatically with support for housing, employment

Fire alarm and unattended class lands B.C. teacher with 10-day suspension

Okanagan-Skaha School District 67 teacher suspended for 10 days without pay.

Only a ‘lunatic’ would text and drive: BC Children’s Hospital

Doctor urges teens to put their phones away when behind the wheel

EDITORIAL: Vandalism shows need for rainbow crosswalk

Hateful graffiti shows Salmon Arm’s need for a symbol of inclusion

Most Read