Rolo, a nine-year-old pit bull terrier, was found abandoned in Prince George. The BC SPCA is caring for him. (Photo courtesy of BC SPCA)

Pit bull terrier abandoned in Prince George, B.C. with ringworm, rotten teeth

9-year-old dog now in the care of the BC SPCA

A 9-year-old pit bull terrier named Rolo is in the care of the BC SPCA, after his owner left him tied to a railing outside in Prince George.

The SPCA said a Good Samaritan found the dog with a note on his collar asking someone to look after him.

When SPCA members got Rolo in to see an emergency veterinarian, they said they found he had a bunch of health issues going on.

“As he (the vet) was examining his teeth, three fell out and it was determined that Rolo had ringworm on his face and legs. He was also underweight,” Kristen Sumner, manager of the BC SPCA’s North Cariboo District animal centre, said in a news release.

Rolo also had a protruding mass on one of his legs that, luckily, was benign, but still had to be removed.

Sumner said Rolo has been through a lot but is doing much better these days. When SPCA staff take him out for walks, Sumner said he “has the energy and enthusiasm of a puppy.”

Despite his challenges, Sumner said Rolo is calm and gentle.

“His big eyes win you over, and he leans into affection with all of his body weight.”

He’ll be available for adoption once he’s recovered from surgery.

