Chef Jade Berg on the Sunshine Coast of B.C. (HULU photo)

PODCAST.: B.C. chef Jade Berg gets creative on Disney’s ‘Chefs vs. Wild’

TODAY IN B.C.: Foraging in the woods on the Sunshine Coast to create a 5-star meal

You will find ‘Today in B.C.’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

‘Chefs Vs. Wild’ is a new show on Hulu which will premiere in Canada on Disney+.

The premise is that a fine dining chef is paired up with a survivalist somewhere in the woods on the West Coast. They have four days to gather as many ingredients as they can while surviving on their own, then use those ingredients to create a five-star meal.

Chef Jade Berg tells Today in B.C. host Peter McCully that he left High River, Alta., to work in the restaurant industry in Vancouver and eventually settling in Campbell River on Vancouver Island.

“Living on the coast since 2008 and Campbell River for almost eight years, I have never seen that much rain in a week, let alone sleeping (without a sleeping bag) on a bed of sword ferns while all trying to figure out how you’re going make a meal,” said Berg. “It was the rainiest, most miserable weather I have put myself through and there was a night where I thought, ‘what have I done to myself?’”

Berg talks about food you can find in the woods or on the beach and uses for those ingredients as well as some of the ‘wild ingredient’ dishes he has prepared as a private chef.

You can follow the chef’s adventures at: www.instagram.com/chef_jade_berg/

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

LISTEN: The Nature Trust of BC has conserved more than 500 properties

LISTEN: Colin James, Canada’s musical road warrior

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Black PressBritish ColumbiaPodcasts

Previous story
New Eco-Depot at Boston Flats scheduled to open on Nov. 15
Next story
David Eby to be sworn in as B.C. premier at Vancouver Musqueam centre

Just Posted

The new Boston Flats Eco-Depot between Ashcroft and Cache Creek will be opening on Nov. 15. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
New Eco-Depot at Boston Flats scheduled to open on Nov. 15

Construction of a high speed fibre-to-the-home network in Clinton is scheduled to start in spring 2023. (Photo credit: <em>Journal</em> files)
Province announces fibre optic internet is coming to Clinton

James Teit (second from l) with (from l) Nlaka’pamux Chief John Tetlanetza, Ktunaxa Chief Paul David, and St’at’imc Chief Thomas Adolph of the B.C. Interior during a lobbying trip to Ottawa in 1916.
In 1922, legendary Spences Bridge ethnographer James Teit dies

Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon MP Brad Vis speaks to demonstrators supporting the ongoing trucker protests in Ottawa. (File Photo)
Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon MP says fed economic statement is more of the same