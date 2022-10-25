Following B.C.’s Burden family through their real-time renovation. (HAVAN Photo)

PODCAST: Following the Burden family through their real time renovation

TODAY IN BC: Electrical and plumbing work is completed for permitting

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on Itunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

On this edition of ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’, emotions are waning and the dishes are piling up in the basement. Getting to the rough-in stage and past permitting has taken some muscle and perseverance.

Do the Burdens have what it takes to see this through?

Join host Jennifer-Lee Gunson as she catches up with the Burdens, who are living in the basement through their heritage B renovation.

“The home features a new combination boiler/hot water heater,” said homeowner Justin Burden. “Upgrading has been a big highlight with a new efficient, on demand unit. The temperature in basement is more consistent, with less noise, and we are anticipating savings on the gas bill, too.”

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Ethical Floors, Rami Films, and jPod productions

Black PressBritish ColumbiaCommunityTrending Now

Previous story
Vancouver police officers who handcuffed Heiltsuk man, granddaughter not at apology ceremony
Next story
Ombudsman slams military’s treatment of injured reservists, rangers

Just Posted

Conservation officers seized five firearms during an arrest Thursday, Oct. 20 west of Williams Lake where three individuals were hunting at night on private property. (BC Conservation Officer Service photo)
Night hunting on private property west of Williams Lake leads to 3 arrests

A semi-truck crashed into the Highway 3 barricade 41 kilometres west of Princeton on Saturday, Oct. 22. (Becka Melissa, Facebook)
Highway 3 reopens after semi-truck crashes through barricade west of Princeton

Coquihalla Highway, Friday Oct. 21 at 9 a.m. (Hayley Grosch/ Facebook)
Special weather statement: Snow hits B.C. Interior Highways

Archaeology crews have discovered a roasting pit feature at the Boitanio Mall site where excavation is underway to replace a sewer pipe. (Submitted photo)
Archaeology crews unearth fire pit, roasting pit at Williams Lake mall excavation site