The Victoria Police Department has arrested a suspect in an incident Monday that saw an arrow shot a car with a young family inside. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Police arrest suspect after arrow shot into Vancouver Island family’s car

Tip from the public helps police make arrest day after incident

Victoria police arrested one man Tuesday, May 5 after an arrow was shot into a car containing two young children on Monday.

Around 11 a.m. on May 4, members of the Victoria Police Department were called to the Cook Street and Pandora Avenue intersection for a report that someone had shot an arrow into a vehicle stopped at a red light while travelling southbound on Cook Street.

The driver told police they heard a loud noise, which they thought was a rock striking their car, but when they got home noticed a 10-inch metal arrow lodged in the side of the car.

The car was occupied by a young family including a two week old and a three year old. No one was injured.

On Tuesday afternoon, a tip from the public led police to a suspect. The man, who is known to police, was arrested at a hotel in the 300-block of Gorge Road East. He faces recommended charges of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

