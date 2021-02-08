Police incident on Ashcroft Reserve briefly closes Cornwall Road

Reports that Desert Sands School on lockdown are incorrect, says school

A section of Cornwall Road in Ashcroft from the junction with Highway 97C was closed on the morning of Feb. 8 due to a police incident. (Photo credit: Google Maps)

Early on Feb. 8, police were called to an incident on the Ashcroft Reserve. Cornwall Road was closed to traffic between Highway 97C and Coyote Canyon Road, but has now reopened.

Initial reports indicated that the incident involved a person with a gun, but this has not been confirmed.

Some commentators on social media reported that Desert Sands Community School was locked down. The school has confirmed that it is not, and never was, on lockdown.

The Journal has reached out to Ashcroft RCMP for more details.



