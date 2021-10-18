Police seek public’s help in finding missing man after rental truck found near Clearwater

Daniel Ritchie’s rental truck was found off Dunn Lake Road and he was last heard of on Oct. 13.

The Clearwater RCMP is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Daniel Ritchie’s rental Ford pick-up truck was reported abandoned 14 kilometres up 1130 Forest Service Road, off of Dunn Lake Road in East Blackpool. The vehicle he regularly uses at a shop for repairs in Kamloops. The rental truck was picked up on Oct. 8 and was due to be returned over the weekend.

According to RCMP, Ritchie was last heard from on Oct. 13, 2021 and noted that he did have a few days off, but is scheduled to return to work in Valemount on Monday, Oct. 18.

The Clearwater RCMP are asking for public assistance in locating Daniel Ritchie who is described as 1 35-year-old Caucasian male with brown hair and eyes, five feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall and weighing roughly 175 pounds (80 kilograms).

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Daniel Ritchie is urged to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).



newsroom@clearwatertimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ClearwaterRCMP