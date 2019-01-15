UPDATE: RCMP confirm one man dead after shooting in Cache Creek

Residents on edge as incident unfolded Monday night

Ashcroft RCMP attended an apparent shooting incident at a residence in the 1000 block of Collins Road in Cache Creek on the evening of Monday, Jan. 14 after receiving a 9-1-1 call.

When they arrived at the home they found a deceased adult male.

The Journal received multiple reports on the 14th that a fatal shooting took place, but could not get official confirmation until Tuesday, Jan. 15.

On Tuesday morning the BC Coroners Service confirmed that they were investigating a death in the town.

B.C. Emergency Health services said they responded to a call of a “possible gunshot wound” just after 7 p.m. on Jan. 14. A bystander helped perform CPR on one patient, but no one was taken to hospital.

BCEHS said they could not share more details because the call was part of a “police investigation.”

Initial investigation by the RCMP suggests that an interaction took place between two persons who were known to each other. Investigators do not believe that the incident poses a continued direct threat to the general public.

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit, along with Forensic Ident investigators, is currently at the scene.

Residents of Cache Creek were on edge Monday evening as reports circulated on social media about a possible suspect fleeing through the town.

“Cops and dogs out in town tonight looking for suspect in a tan jacket, short dark hair just jumped the fence across from my house guy disappears … probably heading down dirt road towards Sunvalley crescent,” posted Alex Ekering at around 10:30 p.m.

“Police came through our house … police dog headed towards creek,” posted Cheryl Milward a short time later.

Brenda Cumming posted that the suspect “Was hiding in my carport by my car 20 minutes ago. Seen by neighbour.”

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit asks that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Ashcroft RCMP at (250) 453-2216. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

No further information is being released at this time.


