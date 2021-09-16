Someone skipped breakfast in Princeton Monday, Sept. 13. MCG photo

Princeton man calls 911 after customer refused breakfast at restaurant for no vaccine passport

Complainant told police country is ‘falling apart’

A Princeton man called 911 on Monday, Sept. 13, after he witnessed someone being turned away from a local restaurant under vaccine passport regulations.

RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes said the caller wanted to register his outrage about the customer not receiving his breakfast.

Hughes said the caller blamed Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau for the country “falling apart.”

On a related issue, Princeton’s top Mountie said police will not respond to calls regarding how restaurants enforce the new passport rules, which came into effect on the same day.

“It’s not a police issue, that’s public health and we are not the regulatory agency.”

However, RCMP will act if a patron becomes unruly over passport enforcement, or any other issue.

“Causing a disturbance, for whatever reason, we attend and deal with the cause of the disturbance,” Hughes said.

He noted causing a disturbance can result in criminal charges.

RELATED: Poll: majority of Canadians favour vaccine passport for non-essential places

RELATED: Late food, CERB and soiled mattresses: E-Comm releases worst 911 calls of 2020

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Police

Previous story
Pfizer, Moderna mRNA vaccine get new brand names and full Health Canada approval
Next story
China says it has vaccinated 1 billion people

Just Posted

The 500 block of Fraser Street, Lytton (back, right) seen from Main Street, July 9, 2021. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
It’s been 75 days, and Lytton residents are looking for answers

Kumsheen ShchEma-meet School in Lytton — pictured here on July 9, 2021 — survived the fire on June 30, and has reopened with 90 students registered. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Kumsheen School in Lytton reopens with 90 students registered

Campaign signs have dotted the Agassiz-Harrison landscape for weeks ahead of the Sept. 20 federal election. More than 15,000 voters have cast their ballots in advance throughout the Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding. (Adam Louis/Observer)
More than 15,000 vote in advance in Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon ahead of federal election

Jacob Aie hiding out at the Ashcroft HUB, where he worked this summer in between shifts as a volunteer firefighter. (Photo credit: Ashcroft HUB)
Above and beyond: Firefighting is a family affair for young Ashcroft volunteer