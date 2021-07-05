A Sûreté du Québec police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A Sûreté du Québec police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Quebec woman dies after being struck by airplane while driving tractor near runway

Investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident near St-Esprit

Quebec provincial police say a woman in her 20s has died after she was struck by a plane north of Montreal today.

The woman was riding a tractor close to a runway near St-Esprit, Que., about 60 kilometres north of Montreal, when a plane performing a landing manoeuvre struck her.

Police spokesperson Marc Tessier says the woman was taken to a nearby hospital where her death was confirmed.

The pilot allegedly did not see the woman during landing and was transported to hospital to be treated for nervous shock.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Collision investigators have been dispatched to the scene and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been notified.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Wreckage of decades-old plane crash discovered on mountain near Harrison Lake

Transportation

Previous story
Know how to evacuate in event of a fire, say B.C. emergency management officials
Next story
Ottawa spent nearly $20 million on COVID-19 tracking app — with inconclusive results

Just Posted

RCMP officers man a roadblock on the Trans-Canada Highway as wildfire burns in Lytton, B.C., Friday, July 2, 2021. The BC Wildfire Service says there has been minimal growth in fire that destroyed much of the village of Lytton, B.C., in the past day .THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Lytton fire shows ‘minimal’ growth in past day: BC Wildfire Service

Lytton in 1863, five years after it was named in honour of the writer who gave us ‘It was a dark and stormy night.’ (Photo credit: Lytton Museum)
A history of Lytton, from First Nations to the Gold Rush to disastrous fires

A helicopter pilot prepares to drop water on a wildfire burning in Lytton, B.C., on Thursday, July 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
23 smoky skies bulletins issued across B.C. Interior; CDC offers tips for wildfire smoke

A motorist watches from a pullout on the Trans-Canada Highway as a wildfire burns on the side of a mountain in Lytton, B.C., Thursday, July 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Abysmal attempt’: B.C.’s response to Lytton wildfire criticized by Indigenous leader