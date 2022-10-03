Questions and answers with Cache Creek councillor candidate Carmen Ranta

Six candidates are vying for four councillor positions in Cache Creek, and the Journal sent the same questions to all six candidates, asking for their replies.

Carmen Ranta is one of the Cache Creek councillor candidates.

1) Tell us a bit about yourself (i.e. background, previous experience in local government). I am running for councillor to ensure that the community does more for youth, families, and seniors and that council is open, honest, and transparent. Council needs to do more to slow unreasonable tax and utility increases and ensure better maintenance of the downtown core and park. The pool must be properly researched and a decision must be made that includes the public. I have 20 years on the Board of Education serving as chair, regional president, and business chair, successfully overseeing the $22 million annual budget. I have two degrees in Political Science from the University of Alberta and training in Leadership and Conflict Resolution from the Justice Institute of BC. I have lived and volunteered in Cache Creek for over 30 years. I have lead change and improvement. I understand governance, communication, and teamwork.

2) What do you see as the biggest issue facing the community and how do you intend to tackle it? The biggest issue is the loss of confidence and trust in the current council. Conflict of interest issues have been ignored. This council has not kept its promises to the public, and has been wasting significant amounts of money on legal fees due to harassment and internal fighting. Out-of-control spending has left the legacy fund of over $3 million almost fully spent with very little to show for it. When questioned, council is defensive and disrespectful.

More must be done for youth, families, and seniors. I passionately believe that we deserve positive governance, respect, community tidiness, and a comprehensive review of current spending. Too many initiatives are discussed in closed meetings that should be discussed in public meetings. Tax increases and utility cost increases are alarmingly high. Crime must be addressed.

3) What type of development would you like to see in your community, and what steps would you take to attract it? I would work hard to see the community get more housing by lobbying developers with property holdings to either sell or to develop their properties to include affordable housing, condos, and seniors’ housing. I would work with council to ensure that the village is supporting and enhancing current industries such as the landfill extension. We need to obtain grants and funding for services and facilities. We need to lobby government to ensure that our internet speed can support online jobs and opportunities. We must maintain our community so we do not appear derelict, and work with partners to see the fossil beds developed.

4) If elected, what is the most relevant skill or experience you can contribute to council? My experience, leadership, and determination will support an honest, caring, and transparent organization that works positively for the public. Support Carmen Ranta for Cache Creek council!

General voting day is Saturday, Oct. 15, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cache Creek Community Hall. There will be advance voting in Cache Creek on Oct. 5, 11, 12, and 13 (at the Cache Creek village office; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 5, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 11-13) and Oct. 7 (at the Ashcroft Hospital and Health Site, 3 to 4 p.m.). For more information, go to https://cachecreek.ca/elections-2022.



BC Election 2022BC municipal electionCache Creek