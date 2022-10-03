Questions and answers with Clinton councillor candidate Ted Pappas

1) I’m Ted Pappas and my family stretches back five generations in British Columbia. I spent most of my life down on the coast, but when I semi-retired from business we were looking for a getaway retreat area in the Interior. We wanted a good safe place for a family get-together and Clinton was that place.
2) Our watershed lies directly above our town. There are two dams on Clinton Creek, one of which supports our reservoir and our multi-million dollar waterworks and sewage system. Those two dams, according to research, need to be re-certified. The last time all our dams were certified was about eight or nine years ago, and they need to re-certify every 10 years. Considering the big changes in our climate like atmospheric rivers and heat domes, both would affect our watershed, and I think our community is somewhat vulnerable.
3) We have a community forest we’re frankly very lucky to have. We have a 25-year tenure, of which eight have been expended. It’s been operated at arm’s-length, and I believe the village council being the principal shareholder needs to be more active. I think the four councillors need to be operating more in a hands-on way, rather than relying on the volunteers of our community forest’s board.
4) I have an education that’s quite varied. I’ve worked for architecture firms and done town planning. That itself is enough to give me some qualifications for being a councillor. I’ve also, through necessity, become a half-arsed lawyer just to survive these days in the business world and political sphere. You have to learn and understand how our justice system works.
