Questions and answers with Clinton mayoral candidate Christine Rivett

Three candidates are vying for the mayor’s chair in Clinton, and the 100 Mile Free Press sent the same questions to all three candidates, asking for their replies.

Christine Rivett is one of the Clinton mayoral candidates.

1. Who are you and what do you do for a living in the community? Born and raised in Ontario, my early career included working for a municipality, first in the tax department and then in parks and recreation. I went on to acquire my Business Management Studies certification and eventually secured a position as a campus manager for a local college. In 1998 a business opportunity brought my husband and me to Alberta. There I studied with the Upledger Institute, becoming a CranioSacral Therapist and operating my own business. In 2008 we retired and moved to Clinton. I still remember arriving in Clinton for the first time with my realtor, and I looked at her and said “This feels like home.”

2. What do you see as the biggest issue facing the community and how do you intend to tackle it? I believe the lack of housing is an issue for every community, Clinton included. When I ran for council four years ago, housing was part of my platform. I proposed the development of a subdivision on a piece of property in Clinton known as Lot 9. Since then, the council has agreed with this proposal and we are actively seeking grant money to develop the infrastructure. I’d also like to encourage residents to consider coach houses and rental suites on their property. I’d like the council to establish a plan that would encourage owners of vacant homes to either sell the existing building or bring the building up to code and make it livable.

3. What type of development would you like to see in your community, and what steps would you take to attract it? As to development, I’d like to focus on the economy, specifically tourism. We presently have a trail system for hiking, biking, horseback riding, cross-country skiing, and recreational vehicles which I’d like to expand. Well-maintained trails are appealing to visitors. More visitors mean an increased demand for accommodations, restaurants, and shops.

Secondly, I feel we need to focus on the needs of our youth. Council has tossed around the idea of a splash park for several years. I think it’s time to speak to our younger residents, see what they’d like, and figure out how to make it happen.

4. If elected, what is the most relevant skill or experience you can contribute to council? My most relevant skill/experience that I can contribute to council is my management style and my entrepreneurship. Being a manager and an entrepreneur requires one to look outside the box for solutions and answers.

