Questions and answers with Lytton councillor candidate Jennifer Thoss

Five candidates are vying for four councillor positions in Lytton, and the Journal sent the same questions to all five candidates, asking for their replies.

Jennifer Thoss is one of the Lytton councillor candidates.

1) Tell us a bit about yourself (i.e. background, previous experience in local government). I taught at Kumsheen Secondary and Lytton Elementary from 2015-2019 while my son attended Grades 4-7. I spent 1.5 years as a director and six months as secretary of the Lytton Chamber of Commerce, and three years as a director of the Lytton Museum. I spent two years as coach of the Lytton Heat soccer team in the Ashcroft League. I own five properties in the Village of Lytton and lost five homes to last year’s fire.

Before moving to Lytton, I spent one year on the Corporation of Delta Parks and Recreation Committee (2005/2006), and seven years on their Heritage Advisory Commission (2007-2013). I ran as a progressive, union-backed candidate and received 6,256 votes in the 2014 Delta municipal election. I spent one year as director of the Council of Canadians Delta Chapter (2019) and two years working for Tsawwassen First Nation as education coordinator (2007). I am a two-time graduate of UBC; BA Fine Art History (1999), UBC Bachelor of Education (2010).

2) What do you see as the biggest issue facing the community and how do you intend to tackle it? The biggest issue in the community is that many community members are moving on, buying elsewhere, or are too elderly to return. There is still an emergency order in place and there should be a sense of urgency in the remediation of Lytton, consistent with this order. Crews should be working seven days a week. Sewer, water, and power services must be a priority so people can use their properties through the rebuild.

3) I would like to see an Official Community Plan developed with a central public amenity space which would highlight Lytton’s existing assets such as the Farmer’s Market, 2Rivers Remix concerts, and Riverfest. Lytton will need to attract tourists and businesses to make our village economically sustainable by establishing a healthy tax base. Ultimately, I would like to facilitate what the community wants and not my vision. I am motivated to involve the community of Lytton and surrounding areas in deciding what types of development are encouraged in the village.

4) If elected, what is the most relevant skill or experience you can contribute to council? Perseverance. I am not one to give up when presented with a challenge, and I know that the next four years rebuilding Lytton will be a challenge. I can offer commitment, energy, and critical thinking. I questions things and actively listen to people even when I don’t agree. I am open-minded and will always work to keep the confidence and trust of my constituents.

General voting day is Saturday, Oct. 15, with an advance voting day on Wednesday, Oct. 5; on both dates, voting is at Kumsheen ShchEma-meet School from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. All eligible resident electors and non-resident property electors are eligible to vote by mail; for more information go to the Village of Lytton website at https://lytton.ca/government/elections/.



