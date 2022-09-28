Questions and answers with Lytton councillor candidate Melissa Michell

Five candidates are vying for four councillor positions in Lytton, and the Journal sent the same questions to all five candidates, asking for their replies.

Melissa Michell is one of the Lytton councillor candidates.

1) Tell us a bit about yourself (i.e. background, previous experience in local government). I was born and raised in Lytton and would really like to get back home. I have some experience in business: my family owned and operated two businesses in Lytton, and I have worked in finance and administration for almost 25 years, including working under financial agreements and reporting to the federal government.

I was elected in the recent by-election for the village of Lytton, so I only have about five months’ experience, and it has been a learning experience for sure, with so much more to learn.

2) What do you see as the biggest issue facing the community and how do you intend to tackle it? There are many issues that need to be looked at. Getting essential services back and running, focusing on Lytton’s tax base and how we need to see the return of the residents to ensure we will have a tax base in order to operate all services a municipality requires. The taxpayers are the ones who fund things like having public works, park structures that are maintained, having sidewalks, having a local village office, a library, etc. As councillor, I would also like to be involved in helping the local businesses that are returning, to get back as soon as possible.

3) What type of development would you like to see in your community, and what steps would you take to attract it? Change is always good and new things are wonderful, but developing new ideas and new “attractions” is going to take some time, as this brings us back around to our tax base. If Lytton cannot offer the basic services that are funded by our taxpayers, we cannot expect businesses to return, but if we don’t have local businesses (and a developing economy), will the residents want to return? So, I think for the most part and in the shorter term, Lytton really needs to focus on the return of the residents and businesses.

4) If elected, what is the most relevant skill or experience you can contribute to council? I believe my greatest asset that I can bring to the table will be open and honest communication. There is a great need to start having a lot more communication and consultation within the community and the surrounding areas. Secondly, I was born and raised in Lytton, and I really want to start rebuilding and returning home.

General voting day is Saturday, Oct. 15, with an advance voting day on Wednesday, Oct. 5; on both dates, voting is at Kumsheen ShchEma-meet School from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. All eligible resident electors and non-resident property electors are eligible to vote by mail; for more information go to the Village of Lytton website at https://lytton.ca/government/elections/.



