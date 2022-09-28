Questions and answers with Lytton mayoral candidate Edith Loring-Kuhanga

Three candidates are vying for the mayor’s position in Lytton, where incumbent Jan Polderman is not seeking re-election. The Journal sent the same questions to all three candidates, asking for their replies.

Edith Loring-Kuhanga is one of the Lytton mayoral candidates.

1) Tell us a bit about yourself (i.e. background, previous experience in local government). I have lived in Lytton for the past five years and have been privileged to serve as the School Administrator of Stein Valley Nlakapamux School. I have 40 years of experience in education, health, human resources, financial management, and administration, many of those positions in leadership. In addition, I have 14 years of experience as an elected official: four years as a Band Councillor and 10 years as a school trustee. Of my seven years on the Greater Victoria School Board, I was the Chair for four years. I also owned and operated a national training and consulting business for 22 years, so know the significance of small business in communities.

2) What do you see as the biggest issue facing the community, and how do you intend to tackle it? The length of time that the clean-up is taking, no interim housing for residents who continue to be displaced, and lack of communication, transparency, and accountability on the funds that have been received.

I intend to have a face-to-face Town Hall meeting with all residents to report out on what has been accomplished to date, what hasn’t been, a financial report on all revenue received and how it was spent, and what contracts the Village of Lytton is bound to. A village office needs to be established right away where the business of Lytton can be conducted and carried out, rather than in Boston Bar or Kamloops. Residents need access to staff and council members.

3) What type of development would you like to see in your community, and what steps would you take to attract it? The clean-up and our basic infrastructure needs to be restored immediately: water, sewer, hydro, and communications. Our emergency and health services such as the hospital, RCMP, fire hall, ambulance station, and extended care facility need to be rebuilt. Residents need to start rebuilding their homes and businesses.

I would continue to lobby the provincial and federal governments for funding, but would also reach out to corporate donors and philanthropists for funding.

4) If elected, what is the most relevant skill or experience you can contribute to council? Having 14 years of experience as an elected official, I understand that I serve my constituents and need to gain their trust and respect. As an experienced Chair, I have the skills to build a team at the council table, chair effective meetings, develop healthy working relationships with staff, and create openness and transparency with residents, the neighbouring First Nations, and TNRD residents. As an experienced administrator, I have the negotiation skills and experience to lobby all levels of government and funders for adequate funding to rebuild and restore the Village of Lytton.

General voting day is Saturday, Oct. 15, with an advance voting day on Wednesday, Oct. 5; on both dates, voting is at Kumsheen ShchEma-meet School from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. All eligible resident electors and non-resident property electors are eligible to vote by mail; for more information go to the Village of Lytton website at https://lytton.ca/government/elections/.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Election 2022BC municipal electionLytton