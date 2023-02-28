Record number of organ transplants in 2022 helped 465 people

Aaron Hansen, who was 29 when he passed away last year, was one of 159 deceased organ donors in B.C. in 2022, and he gave the gift of life to five different people. (Photo credit: Nicholas Thielmann)

More than 500 people around province still waiting for the call saying an organ is available

British Columbians helped establish a new provincial record for organ donations in 2022, with 465 transplants provided thanks to 159 deceased organ donors. Another 74 people were living kidney donors in 2022.

Altogether, 5,863 post-transplant patients are now being followed and cared for throughout B.C., thanks to organ donors and the health professionals who dedicate their careers to supporting organ donation and transplantation.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who made the selfless decision to give the gift of life,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health.

“We also recognize the hundreds of health professionals who coordinated across the province to support organ donation and transplant, especially during the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

B.C.’s donors per million (DPM) rate for deceased donation has increased to 29.7, which compares to 28.5 in 2021. Normalizing family conversations around organ donation are becoming more common, as a part of quality end-of-life care.

One 2022 organ donor was Aaron Hansen, who was only 29 when he tragically passed and gave the gift of life to five grateful recipients. He was the middle child of five siblings, and his mother Laura Hansen said that she encouraged all her children to register as organ donors as soon as they received their learner’s licence at age 16.

”When our family gathered in ICU, we all looked at each other and knew we would honour Aaron’s wishes. This is what he would have wanted.”

Aaron’s father Steve Hansen said “Aaron’s organ donation is not only a gift to other families, but also a beautiful gift to our family because his death was not hopeless. Perhaps one day we’ll even get to meet some of the recipients.”

Aaron’s organ donation story is just one of many that profoundly impacted the lives of people in B.C.’s communities. 2022 also saw a new record of 101 liver transplants, in addition to 288 kidney transplants, 54 lung transplants, and 25 heart transplants (numbers include multi-organ transplants).

“In 2022, the liver transplant program reached new heights in providing liver transplant care to the people of British Columbia,” said Dr. Peter Kim, provincial medical director for the liver transplant program. “This is a result of the amazing team work between BC Transplant, donor hospitals, and the liver transplant team at Vancouver General Hospital.

”Being able to provide this kind of top-notch care to the people of B.C. is an inspiration.”

BC Transplant is committed to investing in foundational elements to support and increase donation, including education of health care professionals and donation physicians and implementing in-hospital transplant coordinators. With this infrastructure in place, hospital referrals of potential deceased donors also reached a record 875 times in 2022, which is up 13 percent from the previous year.

“We know that this all would not have been possible without the generosity of 159 donors and their families who chose to say yes to organ donation in a difficult time,” said Dr. Sean Keenan, BC Transplant’s provincial medical director for donation services. “Because of their honorable decision, 465 grateful transplant recipients and their loved ones get the opportunity to live fuller lives.”

As of Dec. 31, 2022 there were 527 people and their families still waiting for that life-changing call.

It takes two minutes to register as an organ donor, and British Columbians are encouraged to take action at www.taketwominutes.ca and then share their decision with loved ones. Nearly 1.6 million B.C. residents have already registered their organ donation decision.

BC Transplant notes that one organ donor can save up to eight lives, and that there is no age limit to register for organ donation; the oldest organ donor in Canada was 92 years old. If you want to register as an organ donor, you only have to do it once; if you’re not sure whether or not you have registered, you can check online at www.transplant.bc.ca using your Personal Health Number.



