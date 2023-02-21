Red Cross friendly calls are for those who need someone to talk to

Free service is available for anyone aged 18 and older who feels lonely or isolated

One of the works submitted for this year’s Art Exposed exhibition in Kamloops is ‘Tractor’ by Loon Lake artist Janet Harman. Last year at Art Exposed, Harman won first place in the ‘Emerging Artist: 2D’ category for her painting ‘Splashmaker’. (Photo credit: Facebook)

Red Cross Friendly Calls

Are you feeling lonely or isolated? Would you like someone to talk with on a regular basis, or someone to connect with?

Join the Red Cross Friendly Calls program, where you will be paired with a trained Red Cross volunteer who will call you on a regular basis for a quick two-minute chat or for a social conversation. The service is for anyone who is feeling isolated or lonely, who may have limited family and social connections, or who feels they could benefit from more social interaction. Volunteers can also help connect you with resources that are available in your community.

The service is free to anyone aged 18 and older. To register, or for more information, call 1-833-474-0360, or email friendlycallsbc@redcross.ca.

Umpires needed

Cache Creek Minor Softball is looking for umpires for the upcoming season, and is encouraging anyone who is interested to attend an Umpire Clinic and get their umpire certification. Cache Creek Minor Softball will reimburse the costs of anyone who receives their certification.

To find out more about umpire certification courses — online Level 1 sessions start on Feb. 25, March 4, March 14, April 1, and April 16 — go to http://bit.ly/3KamNH1.

Clinton walking program

The “Get WITH It” walking program is back, every Monday and Wednesday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Clinton Memorial Hall. The program is open to all adults, who are asked to bring clean indoor shoes to change into. Walkers and wheelchairs are welcome, and someone will be able to help you clean the wheels.

There is no charge for the program, which is supported by some local businesses that have donated funds to help defray the hall rental costs, but donations from participants are welcome.

Clinton 4-H Club

The Clinton 4-H Club is having a meeting on Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Clinton Library starting at 6:30 p.m.

If you have a youth between the ages of 9 and 21 who is interested in raising a beef cow, raising a sheep, or learning photography in the 4-H program, you’re invited. There is also the Cloverbud program for children aged 6 to 9.

This is the club’s first meeting of the year, and anyone who would like more information is welcome to drop in and check 4-H out. For more information call Brenda at (250) 318-2723.

Free public skate

Koppers is hosting a free public skate session at the Drylands Arena in Ashcroft on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. All are welcome, and skates are available for anyone who needs to borrow a pair.

Library fun

Home School Storytime takes place at the Ashcroft Library from 1 to 2 p.m. every Tuesday through March 14. The sessions are aimed at 5- to 8-year-olds, with themed activities and/or crafts to complete in the library or at home.

The Teen Youth Hub at the Cache Creek Library (on Feb. 25 and March 11, 11 a.m. to noon each day) is a drop-in space where tweens/teens can study, chat with friends, use technology, or take part in that week’s activity, such as arts and crafts or gaming.

Book launch and reading

Join local author Ehor Bovanowsky for the launch of his new book, Blood Moon Over Rat Lake, at UniTea Café and Lounge in Ashcroft on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

Bovanowsky will be reading from the book, which is about a boy in a northern mining town who turns to the solace of the wilderness and hockey to escape from his struggles. Lessons learned in fishing, friendship, and sports help him deal with gangsters, violence, and the challenges of becoming a good man.

Purchase a copy of the book at the event and receive a free beverage of your choice. A portion of the proceeds from each sale will be donated to a scholarship fund for students at Desert Sands Community School.

CADOSA meeting

Want to find out more about the Clinton and District Outdoor Sportsman Association? All are welcome at their meetings, which take place on the first Wednesday of every month at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Clinton Legion. The next meeting will be on Wednesday, March 1.

For the convenience of members, annual dues can now be paid by e-transfer. The yearly cost is $35 (senior), $40 (individual), or $60 (family), and dues can be paid at any time throughout the year. Send dues to cdosa@bcwireless.com; if you are a new member, send an email to that address for an application form.

Open mixed-up bonspiel

Get your team ready for an open mixed-up bonspiel being hosted by the Ashcroft and District Curling Club at the Ashcroft rink on the weekend of March 3-5. There will be a minimum of 16 teams, with a first prize of at least $3,000. Cost is $650 per team.

To register a team, or for more information, call Janet Quesnel at (250) 457-7026 or Hilda Jones at (250) 457-7375.

Lillooet Seedy Sunday

Did you miss Cache Creek’s Seedy Saturday event? Never fear; Lillooet Food Matters is presenting their Seedy Sunday event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 5 at the Lillooet Rec Centre (admission $2 or by donation).

The event features seed sales and swaps, a bedding plant exchange, local market vendors, lunch served by the Rainshadow Café, a bake sale, a raffle, and more. For information, contact lillooetfoodmatters@gmail.com or call (778) 770-1649.

Kamloops Film Festival

The annual Kamloops Film Festival comes to the Paramount Theatre in Kamloops from March 2-11, with a full line-up of great films and events. One screening that is sure to be a hit is a singalong showing of Disney’s 1991 animated classic Beauty and the Beast. Bring the whole family to this very special event, where you can enjoy watching the only animated film ever to be nominated for the Best Picture Oscar, and belt the songs out alongside the characters.

Beauty and the Beast is showing at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Mar. 4. For the full Kamloops Film Festival line-up, as well as information on all the other great films showing at the Paramount and booking information, go to www.thekfs.ca.

Art Exposed

Expose yourself to some great works by local artists at the annual Art Exposed juried art show, taking place at the Old Courthouse Gallery in Kamloops. Every corner of the Old Courthouse is packed with artworks in many mediums — paintings, drawings, sculpture, jewellery, photography, and more — by more than 100 artists from throughout the TNRD. As many as 200 pieces have been displayed in past years, and most of the pieces are available for purchase.

Art Exposed runs from March 3 to March 11, with prizes and honourable mentions awarded at the opening night reception. For information about hours, visit the Kamloops Arts Council website at https://kamloopsarts.ca/.



