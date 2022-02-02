Rotary Club seeking nominations for its Citizens of the Year

Nominations can be submitted until Feb. 28, to recognize those who went above and beyond in 2021

(from l) Rotary Club of Ashcroft/Cache Creek members members Barb Hood, David Dubois, Theresa Takacs, Cami Lindseth, and Ron Hood. The club is now seeking nominations for its 2021 Citizens of the Year. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Do you know someone who makes a difference in your community, and who you would like to see acknowledged for going above and beyond?

The Rotary Club of Ashcroft/Cache Creek is now calling for nominations for its Citizens of the Year: people who contribute to our area in a variety of ways. There are four categories:

– Ashcroft and Area (sponsored by Interior Savings)

– Cache Creek and Area (sponsored by Royal Bank)

– TNRD Area “I” Blue Sky Country (sponsored by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District)

– Student/Youth from any area (sponsored by Rotary)

As far as club president Theresa Takacs knows, the Citizens of the Year initiative is unique to Ashcroft/Cache Creek Rotary, and is now in its 17th year. The honorees are traditionally recognized at an annual banquet, but due to COVID-19, the 2020 event for the 2019 recipients — Esther Lang for her work with the Community Resource Society, Shelley Magwood for her work with The Equality Project, Carol Madden for her volunteer work in and around Spences Bridge, and youth recipient Vivian McLean for her leadership and community and school involvement — had to be cancelled.

There was also no banquet in 2021, again due to COVID, and the club said that the collective recipients for 2020 were all the frontline workers — in health care, firefighting, retail stores, and more — who went beyond their comfort zones during the pandemic to help others, often at risk to themselves. “It’s all the people who went above and beyond, like people helping at vaccine clinics, and all those who kept their stores open at a risky time,” said Takacs.

The club hopes to have an award banquet honouring the 2019, 2020, and 2021 recipients in 2022, if circumstances allow. Anyone who would like to nominate someone for 2021 can submit the name of their nominee, along with a summary of their activities, in an email to theresatakacs@hotmail.com or davidmdubois@hotmail.com; mailed nominations can also be sent to P.O. Box 11, Ashcroft, B.C. V0K 1A0. The deadline for nominations is Feb. 28, 2022.



