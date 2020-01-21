Royal Inland Hospital users warned of out of service elevators

Elevators at the Clinical Services Building expected to be out of service until Jan. 30

Anyone who needs to use the Clinical Services Building (CSB) at Royal Inland Hospital (RIH) should be aware that the elevators in the building will be out of service until Jan. 31 due to an unexpected equipment failure.

The CSB is located off Columbia Street, and includes parking and various outpatient clinical services.

The building has five flights of stairs from its access off Columbia Street, and anyone who has to access the building and who has difficulty climbing stairs should plan ahead. Additional staff and volunteers will be on hand to help patients and visitors safely reach their destination, but delays should be anticipated, and patients and visitors are asked to plan accordingly.

Interior Health apologizes for the inconvenience this outage will cause, and is working to resolve the issue and get the elevators back online as quickly as possible.

Beginning immediately, RIH patient/visitor parking has temporarily been relocated to the upper staff parkade above the hospital. Staff and physician parking has moved from the upper parkade to the CSB. Signage will be in place and, during peak hours, traffic controllers will be on site.

There will be no parking fees at Royal Inland Hospital until the elevators are back in service.

There will be no public parking in the CSB parkade for the duration of this outage. Urgent Primary Care and Learning Centre users should find parking off-site, or be dropped off at the front door of the UPCLC on Columbia Street.


A map shows where people can park at RIH while the elevators in the Clinical Services Building are out of order. (Photo Credit: Interior Health)

