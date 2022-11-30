Santa Claus is coming to town to enjoy some holiday events

Santa has been coming to this area for many years, and is pictured in Ashcroft in 1971, where we learn he arrived by Skidoo instead of via the more traditional reindeer. (Photo credit: Journal archives)

Santa parade postponed

Due to some extreme cold weather in the forecast, the Ashcroft Santa Parade and the Plaid Friday shopping event have been postponed until Friday, Dec. 9. The parade will start at 6 p.m. (participants please assemble by the blue truck on Railway Avenue no later than 5:30 p.m.).

Concert at UniTea

The Soul Patch Trio will be at UniTea Café and Lounge in Ashcroft on Friday, Dec. 2, singing some of their original tunes, some great covers, and a few festive favourites. Jon Treichel, Kira Haug, and Neil Brun bring a combination of R&B, funk, reggae, Latin, Caribbean, and soul music.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $22 per person, and there will be some festive drink specials on offer. Purchase tickets at UniTea, or go to http://bit.ly/3ESk7Ka.

Pancake breakfast

The 70 Mile Community Club is holding a pancake breakfast fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the 70 Mile Community Hall (2585 N. Bonaparte Road). All are welcome to attend, and admission is by donation, with all proceeds going to help fund renovations to the hall.

More Christmas markets

The parade of Christmas craft sales in the region continues on Saturday, Dec. 3, with three — count ’em, three — markets taking place. All three are sold out as far as vendors are concerned, meaning myriad opportunities to get some Christmas baking, unique gifts, and beautiful homemade decorations, crafts, jewellery, artwork, and more.

The Cache Creek Beautification Society’s 8th annual Indoor Christmas Market is taking place at the Cache Creek Community Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., while the Ashcroft HUB’s Christmas Craft Fair is taking place at the HUB from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The 70 Mile Access Centre is holding their Christmas Craft Sale at their facility on N. Bonaparte Road from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come out and support the market organizers and all the wonderful local vendors, and really get into the Christmas spirit.

Pictures with Santa

The Big Man himself — Santa Claus — is taking time out from his busy schedule to be at the Ashcroft HUB on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., where he’ll be available for pictures. No appointment is needed; simply bring your own camera and get some pictures of Saint Nick with your special people. There is no set fee; pictures are by donation.

Skate with Santa

The Ashcroft Terminal is hosting the annual Skate with Santa at the Drylands Arena in Ashcroft on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Yes, as soon as he’s finished at the HUB, Santa will be heading over to the arena along with Mrs. Claus and the Grinch, who has been their friend ever since his heart grew three sizes that day.

The event is free, and there will be hot dogs and popcorn, as well as other goodies. The arena has skates in a variety of sizes to loan out to anyone who would like to take part and who needs a pair.

Cache Creek fireworks

Don’t forget the fireworks show in Cache Creek on Saturday, Dec. 3 starting at 8 p.m. The fireworks are sponsored by the Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department and the show at the north end of town should be visible from just about anywhere in Cache Creek.

Wildfire open house

The Village of Clinton and the TNRD are preparing a Community Wildfire Resiliency Plan for Clinton and a large part of TNRD Area “E” (including Loon Lake, Chasm, Jesmond, and Big Bar Lake), and are inviting residents to attend a public open house where they can learn more about the plan and provide feedback before the plan is finalized in January 2023.

The open house will be at the Clinton Memorial Hall on LeBourdais Avenue on Thursday, Dec. 8. There will be a drop-in open house from 5 to 6:30 p.m., and a presentation/Q&A session starting at 6:30 p.m.

Ham and Turkey bingo

The Spences Bridge Community Club is pleased to be hosting its Ham and Turkey Bingo fundraiser, an annual tradition, on Friday, Dec. 9 at Clemes Hall (doors open at 5:30 p.m.). There will be an early bird cash bingo, and 10 regular games for a ham or turkey, with a final blackout game for a ham and a turkey.

The fun and games will also include a 50/50 draw, a concession, and door prizes, so come out, support a great cause, and perhaps win your Christmas dinner.

Pancake breakfast with Santa

Santa sure loves our area! He’ll be in Savona on Sunday, Dec. 11 for the Savona Community Association’s Pancake Breakfast with Santa, taking place from 9 a.m. until noon at the Savona Community Hall. Come join him for scrambled eggs, sausage, ham, pancakes, coffee, and juice; the cost is $10 per person (children six and under free).

Holiday Train

Don’t forget: the CP Holiday Train will be pulling into Ashcroft on Friday, Dec. 16 for its first live visit since 2019! The train is scheduled to arrive at 8:35 p.m., and will be pulling up near the new CP building on Railway Avenue. Earlier that day, the train will be making stops in Kamloops (4:45 p.m., north side of Sandman Centre parking lot on Lorne Street) and Savona (7 p.m., Savona access road and Park Lane). This year’s live entertainment will be provided by Mackenzie Porter and Virginia to Vegas.

CADOSA meeting

Want to find out more about the Clinton and District Outdoor Sportsman Association (CADOSA)? All are welcome to attend their regular meetings, which take place on the first Wednesday of every month at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Clinton Legion. The next meeting will be on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

LLCRAS membership early bird special

The Loon Lake Community Recreational and Agricultural Society is holding a membership renewal early bird discount special. Renew (or take out) a membership before Dec. 31, and automatically be entered into a draw to win a gift certificate for the Hook, Wine and Sinker store and/or the LLCRAS 2023 photo calendar.

Membership fees are increasing as of Jan. 1, 2023, so purchase your membership by Dec. 31 to take advantage of the current rate. For more information, go to http://bit.ly/3Vwgf8a.

Transit service schedule

Due to the Christmas/New Year stat holidays, the Ashcroft-Cache Creek-Clinton community bus will not be operating on the following dates: Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2. Service will be as normal on all other scheduled service days.

Clinton parade committee

Do you love the annual Clinton Rodeo parade? A committee is needed to take over the planning and organization of this local event in order to keep it going. Anyone interested in being part of the Rodeo committee can contact Yvette May at ymay@bcwireless.com.

First aid course

The Ashcroft HUB has been receiving requests to hold an Occupational First Aid course, and is planning one for the New Year. A minimum of 10 participants are needed in order for the course to run, and the cost is $140 per person. Dates being considered are Tuesday, Jan. 17 or Saturday, Jan. 21.

Anyone interested in taking part can contact the HUB at (250) 453-9177 or email office@ashcrofthub.com.



editorial@accjournal.ca

