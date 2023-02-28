School District 74 holding community engagement sessions

There’s no lying in baseball … A player takes a break during a Cache Creek Minor Softball game in May 2022. Registration is now open for the 2023 season. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Daffodil Tea

The Clinton Seniors’ Association is holding its annual Daffodil Tea from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8 at the Clinton Memorial Hall. The cost is $7 per person, and all are invited to the hall for a lovely tea featuring strawberry shortcake and a taste of spring, but those who can’t make it can place a take-out order. Before March 8, book your order by calling Zee Chevalier at (250) 459-0028; on March 8, place an order by calling (778) 983-2028 after 1 p.m. It’s hoped that daffodils (both cut and potted) will be available for purchase.

Fastball registration open

Cache Creek Fastball is now accepting registrations for the 2023 season. Children and youth can register in U7 preschool; U7; U9; U11; U13; and U15. Fees range from $85 to $110 per child, depending on the age group.

For more information or to register, visit the website at www.cachecreekminorfastball.com or email cachecreeksoftball@gmail.com.

Concert at UniTea

There are just 15 tickets left for the next concert at UniTea Café and Lounge in Ashcroft: Celtic Duo (Andrew Mercer and Shamma Sabir) on Friday, March 3. The pair will be bringing St. Patrick’s Day a little bit early, for what’s sure to be a toe-tapping evening of great music.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.), and tickets are $22 each. To reserve tickets, call (250) 457-1145 or go to https://square.link/u/ZBLfubBC.

70 Mile pancake breakfast

Start the weekend off right with a Pancake Breakfast at the 70 Mile Community Hall on Saturday, March 4 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The event is by donation, and will also feature door prizes.

Spences Bridge Community Club

The next meeting of the SBCC is coming up on Wednesday, March 8 at 7 p.m. at Clemes Hall. Anyone wanting to find out more about the club is welcome to attend.

SD74 community engagement

The Board of Education of School District No. 74 (Gold Trail) is inviting community members to join them in a conversation on the future of Gold Trail schools and sites, including how best to renovate or rejuvenate existing facilities, how to incorporate needed upgrades to school facilities, and how to refresh and modernize interior spaces. The feedback received at these community engagement sessions will help inform the board’s new Long Term Facilities Plan.

The meetings are on March 8 (Lytton, Kumsheen ShchEma-meet School); March 9 (Ashcroft, Desert Sands Community School); March 14 (Cache Creek, CC Elementary School); and March 16 (Clinton, David Stoddart School). All meetings takes place from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Hunter training course

Ken Brown is holding a CORE (Hunter Training) course in Ashcroft on March 11-12, before the 2023 spring Limited Entry Hunting (LEH) draw.

Anyone interested in taking part can call Ken at (250) 453-9415, Monday through Thursday (evenings are best). There are still a few spots open but they’re filling up fast.

FoodSafe course

The First Nations Health Authority is offering a FoodSafe course from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 23 at the Cook’s Ferry Band office in Spences Bridge. The course was originally scheduled to take place on March 10, but the date has been changed; anyone who registered for the March 10 session and cannot make the new date can contact the Cook’s Ferry office.

The course is open to all, but there are limited seats. For more information, or to register, call the Cook’s Ferry office at (250) 458-2212 or (250) 455-6601.

Home Alone and Baby Sitters courses

The Ashcroft HUB is holding two courses over spring break: a Home Alone course on Monday, March 27 and a Baby Sitters course on April 3-4.

The Home Alone course is from 9 a.m. to noon and is for any children aged 10 or older. The cost is $50 per person, which includes a workbook and a snack.

The Baby Sitters course is a two-day course that runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Children taking part must be 12 years old and able to read and write on their own. The cost is $125 per participant.

Both courses have limited space available, so book today by calling the HUB at (250) 453-9177, emailing ashcrofthub@gmail.com, dropping by the office, or going to http://bit.ly/3xizms6.

Preventing type 2 diabetes survey

UBC’s Small Steps for Big Changes wants to hear from people living in rural or remote communities who might be at risk of developing type 2 diabetes, or who have a family member at risk, for a study entitled “The role of family support in preventing T2D in rural BC”. The researchers want to learn how family members influence diet and exercise behaviours among those living in rural communities.

The study involves a one-hour Zoom or phone call with a member of the Diabetes Prevention Research Group. All participants will receive $50 as compensation for their time.

To participate, contact Kyra Braaten at kyra.braaten@ubc.ca or Dr. Mary Jung at small.steps@ubc.ca.



