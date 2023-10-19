School district seeking public input on proposed boundary changes

If approved, new boundaries for two electoral areas would take effect in time for 2026 election

The Ashcroft Legion is looking for volunteers who can spare an hour or two at one of their Poppy Campaign tables in Ashcroft or Cache Creek. This year’s campaign starts on Oct. 27. (Photo credit: Royal Canadian Legion)

Poppy campaign

The Royal Canadian Legion’s annual Poppy Campaign will be starting on Oct. 27, and the Ashcroft Legion is looking for volunteers willing to spend a bit of time at one of their tables, which will be at the Ashcroft and Cache Creek post offices, Ashcroft Safety Mart, and the Tim Horton’s at the Esso Travel Centre.

Shifts are generally two hours long, but any amount of time that people can give is greatly appreciated. Anyone interested in volunteering can drop by the Ashcroft Legion on Brink Street, where there is a sign-up sheet, or call the branch at (250) 453-2423.

Proposed school district boundary changes

School District No. 74’s Board of Education is proposing changes to the boundaries of two electoral areas that school trustees represent, and is asking the public for their feedback.

The two impacted electoral areas are “G” (which contains the Village of Ashcroft) and “E” (which contains Lytton). The proposed changes would increase the size of Area “G” and expand its boundaries to include Ashcroft Indian Band, Venables Valley, and surrounding areas that are currently in Area “E”, even though the students there normally attend school in Ashcroft.

The changes, if approved, would be put in place for the 2026 election of school trustees. They would mean that constituents would be able to vote for a school trustee in the electoral area in which their children attend school.

Members of the public can submit feedback on the SD74 website (www.sd74.bc.ca), by email (district@sd74.bc.ca), or by phone (1-855-453-9101). The deadline for providing feedback is Nov. 17.

Savona Seniors spaghetti spectacular

Forget the cooking on Saturday, Oct. 21 and support the Savona Seniors O.A.P.O. and their spaghetti take-out dinner fundraiser. The cost is $10 per person for spaghetti with meat sauce and parmesan cheese, garlic bread, cole slaw with cranberries, and a cookie. Dinners can be picked up between 5 and 7 p.m. in the parking lot of the Savona Seniors’ Centre.

Get your tickets in advance by calling Barb Gale (250-373-2700) or Yvonne Simmons (250-373-2555).

Royal Purple bingo

Come down to the Cache Creek Community Hall on Sunday, Oct. 22 for bingo, sponsored by the Ashcroft-Cache Creek Royal Purple. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the bingo action starts at 6:30 p.m.

Area “I” wildfire resiliency meeting

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is holding a Community Wildfire Resiliency Plan (CWRP) open house for residents of Electoral Area “I” (Blue Sky Country) on Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Ashcroft HUB.

The open house will give residents an opportunity to learn more about the proposed CWRP and what it will do, find out about wildfire risks and what people can do to protect their homes and businesses, and provide insight on perceived wildfire risks in the area. A scheduled presentation will take place at 6:30 p.m., but residents can drop in any time to chat. Questions can also be submitted in advance to tnrdcwrp@forsite.ca.

Calling all quilters

The Nicola Valley Quilters Guild, in conjunction with Dragonfly Quilting and Gifts, will be holding a Pop-Up and Trunk Show in Merritt on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18. At 5 p.m. on Nov. 17 and 11 a.m. on Nov. 18 there will be a special one-hour presentation featuring thread, batting, needles, and some cool notions, while the pop-up shop will feature a huge selection of fabric, notions, and batting.

The event will be taking place upstairs at the Merritt Legion (1940 Quilchena Avenue), and those who register before the event will receive a $25 gift card that can be used at the show. For more information, or to register, email dragonflyquilting@csm.ca or call (604) 575-8660.

Scouts troop in Cache Creek

Registration is now open for the 1st Cache Creek Scouts troop, for boys and girls aged 11 to 14. The troop will be a hub of the 1st Kamloops Scouts troop, and will run every second Wednesday at 6 p.m. starting on Nov. 8. The bi-weekly meetings will be at the Cache Creek Elementary School gym, and additional activities will be offered with the Kamloops troop.

The focus will be on outdoor adventure, skill building, and community involvement. Financial assistance is available through the “No Scouts Left Behind” program (go to www.scouts.ca to find out more or to sign up).

Questions? You can email corrine_rouleau@yahoo.com.

Coffee (and more) is on

Drop by the Ashcroft HUB every Monday starting at 1 p.m. for their weekly Community Coffee session, and enjoy coffee, conversation, and more.

On Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. you can enjoy coffee, homemade soup, biscuits, dessert, and great company at the 70 Mile Community Hall (2545 N. Bonaparte Road). Lunch is by donation.

Soup’s On runs every Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Alban’s Anglican Church hall in Ashcroft. All are invited to come on out for a tasty home-cooked lunch (by donation), coffee and tea, conversation, and companionship.

New principal at Desert Sands School

School District No. 74 (Gold Trail) is pleased to share that Kandi-Lee Crooks-Smith will be the principal of Desert Sands Community School effective Jan. 8, 2024. She has been leading in the role of vice-principal of the school since August 2021. Her leadership demonstrates a commitment to students, and ensuring that each learner has the supports and resources needed to be successful and confident.

SD74 is grateful to retiring principal Susan Schalles, who has had a long and successful career serving in many roles including principal of Desert Sands Community School, and wishes her the best in her retirement.

Community Futures Wildfire Recovery Program

Small businesses impacted by this year’s B.C. wildfires can apply for financial assistance from Community Futures Sun Country through its Wildfire Recovery Program. Eligible businesses (including for-profit and enterprising not-for-profit organizations, ranches, and farms) can apply for a low interest (prime plus two per cent) loan of up to $10,000, with a four-year amortization and no payment requirements for up to eight months.

For more information, contact Arnice (604-793-8124), Andre (250-217-6438), or Jan (250-453-9165). You can also email vision@cfsun.ca.

Comfy chair campaign

The Kamloops Film Society is celebrating 50 years of bringing world-class films to the region, and has launched a fundraising drive to upgrade seating at its headquarters, the Paramount Theatre in Kamloops. The seats in both theatres at the more than 60-year-old venue are in need of replacement, and in order to accomplish that the KFS has launched its first-ever donor campaign.

Donations of any amount in support of the cause will be gratefully accepted. Anyone who donates $500 will get their name on a plaque, while a donation of $1,000 will allow you to name a seat. Any sponsor who donates $20,000 will be able to name a section (25 seats).

There are several ways to donate, including online. To learn more, go to www.thekfs.ca/comfy-chair-campaign.

