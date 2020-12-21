The former Ashcroft Elementary School building, which closed as a school in 2015 and is now operated as the Ashcroft HUB, pictured during Skip’s Run in June 2017. School District No. 74, which still owns the property, will discuss the disposal process regarding the site at the Jan. 5, 2021 regular board meeting. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

The former Ashcroft Elementary School building, which closed as a school in 2015 and is now operated as the Ashcroft HUB, pictured during Skip’s Run in June 2017. School District No. 74, which still owns the property, will discuss the disposal process regarding the site at the Jan. 5, 2021 regular board meeting. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

School district to look at disposal process for Ashcroft Elementary

News comes as surprise to HUB Society, which has occupied the site since 2015

At its next meeting, the board of trustees of School District No. 74 (Gold Trail) will be discussing the process surrounding the disposal of the former Ashcroft Elementary School property, which has been operating as the Ashcroft HUB since August 2015.

Item 7.8 on the Jan. 5 regular meeting agenda is “Property Disposal Process–former Ashcroft Elementary School”. Background information notes that the board of SD74 has, over the last several years, reviewed surplus properties that are no longer required for educational purposes and disposed of properties to allow funding and staffing to be focused on schools that are open. Since 2013, nine properties have been disposed of.

SD74 secretary-treasurer Lynda Minnabarriet says that every year the board goes through a process of looking at properties that are no longer being used for school purposes.

“We’ve done this for many years. We have a three-year plan around what happens in the district around disposal, to make sure that resources are going to support school programs. Ashcroft Elementary hasn’t been used for several years as a school, so it was added to the plan last year to start the process in this school year.”

Ashcroft Elementary ceased operating as a school in June 2015. In August of that year a group of volunteers representing what they called the Ashcroft HUB announced plans to turn the building into a multi-purpose centre for community user groups, to avoid the prospect of a derelict building and to provide services for the community.

“Closed schools devalue the neighbourhood and are targets for vandalism,” Ashcroft HUB Society president Juanita Little told Ashcroft council at their meeting on Aug. 24, 2015. “By repurposing AES immediately, the community can avoid the pitfalls of an abandoned building.” She said that the mandate of the HUB was “to keep the doors of the building open, to provide accessible, affordable space for clubs, groups and small entrepreneurs, and support programming or events that build social connectedness through opportunities in wellness, recreation and the arts.”

READ MORE: Ashcroft HUB hoping to turn AES into centre for local user groups

Little says that the society initially signed a one-year lease agreement with SD74, with the HUB responsible for heating and electricity costs, as well as snow removal, while SD74 would maintain the grounds.

“We wanted to focus [in the first year] on where do we go and how do we do that. We needed to be viable and get up and running, then see if we were able to do more moving forward with the building.”

The HUB and SD74 are currently in the middle of a nine-year lease agreement. Over the last five years the society has carried out many improvements to the interior and exterior of the building, including new doors and lighting, painting, landscaping, and changes to various rooms to accommodate a daycare, fitness and dance classes, a full-service gym, musicians, non-profit and community organizations, entrepreneurs, and more.

Little says that they had no idea the district would be considering the site’s future until the society received a phone call from the SD74 office on Dec. 10, and were told that the disposal process for the former elementary school was going to be on the agenda for the Jan. 5 open meeting.

“We knew this conversation would come one day; we’re just a bit surprised that it’s coming now,” she says. “They didn’t say why it was coming up at this time, just that there are processes and they wanted to make us aware the item was on the agenda. My understanding is that the board may choose to dispose of it or not, and that no decisions have been made yet.”

The recommendation is that the Board of Education approve proceeding with a community consultation process on the possible disposal of the former Ashcroft Elementary School. Minnabarriet says that the discussion on Jan. 5 will be the first one the board has had about the property since the decision last year to look at it in the 2020/21 school year.

She adds there “absolutely” could be a discussion about the COVID-19 pandemic and its stresses, the difficulty of holding public meetings at this time, and whether it is the right time to proceed with the disposal process. “We’re there for a discussion about next steps.”

The report in the agenda for the Jan. 5 meeting says that process would include hearing from local communities on the potential disposal. “It is recommended that the Board meet with local Indigenous communities and municipalities and hold a public meeting to gather input on this topic,” states the report.

It continues “It is likely that the meetings would occur via Zoom. A process to allow for written feedback to be submitted would also be available. The Board would then consider the community input when determining next steps in the disposal process. Approval from the Ministry of Education is required before the property can be disposed of or sold.”

“The HUB board has asked SD74 to postpone the discussion,” says Little. “Times are uncertain and discouraging for organizations, individuals, and communities, so we’re asking them to postpone this until we’re living in more certain and hopeful times so we can see what moving forward looks like.

“Everyone is struggling right now. We’re in the middle of a pandemic and public consultation is hard, because we’re asked not to meet or group together. It’s one more stress for the whole community, so can we delay this until it’s a better time for everyone to move forward in a better way.”

Little assures the community that the HUB will continue to provide its regular services for users while discussing options for the long term. More than 20 organizations and businesses are active with the HUB, which provides services for seniors, teen and kids’ day camps and activities, education workshops, certificate courses through Thompson Rivers University, fine arts, theatre, community events, the HUB Online Network, and a full range of wellness and health services, including fitness classes, zumba, yoga, dance, fitness support, and Merv’s Gym.

“We also have our Community Connections, which focuses on isolated and vulnerable people in our community. That’s really ramped up with COVID-19.”

Little adds that the HUB Society works well with the school district. “It’s been a good relationship, and we look forward to continuing to work with the district to keep the HUB operating. They could choose to continue with the disposal process or could choose not to. If it moves toward disposal then we will be looking for public input.”

Minnabarriet says that if/when the district moves forward with disposal, there are a variety of things the board could do with the property.

“Over the years we’ve done different things. Sometimes we’ve disposed of properties for mimimal amounts, sometimes for fair market value. There are many different factors, and there’s no cookie cutter approach. We look at things individually.

“No decision [about AES] has been made in advance; it’s just a process we’ve had in place for many years about closed schools. It’s such an unusual time, so the board has to consider what makes sense at this time.”

Little says that the HUB wants to continue a long time into the future and continue being a HUB for the community.

“The HUB exists because of community support, and we strongly encourage the community to actively reach out to our trustees to show your support for the HUB. Prior to the meeting, people, organizations, and user groups can send letters of support for the HUB via email or mail to trustees (please cc ashcrofthub@gmail.com), attend the board meeting on Jan. 5 via Zoom, and participate in community consultations should they arise.”

The Jan. 5 board meeting will start at 2 p.m., and members of the public can join the webinar by going to http://bit.ly/3at1mz2 (passcode 543064). You can also join by phone by dialling 1-778-907-2071 (webinar ID 689 5385 4523; passcode: 543064).

If a member of the public has a question(s) on a specific item of the agenda, they can contact secretary-treasurer Lynda Minnabarriet at lminnabarriet@sd74.bc.ca by 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 5, or through the chat feature prior to the start of the meeting. A question period will also be available at the end of the board meeting.

The names and contact information for the SD74 board of education trustees can be found at http://bit.ly/3mzf85H. The agenda for the Jan. 5 meeting can be viewed at http://bit.ly/37z5oEp.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Ashcroft

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
153 people died of drug overdoses in November in B.C.; deaths climb in seniors
Next story
Adverse weather, high winds dock BC Ferries sailings between Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland

Just Posted

t
Interior Health reports 7 COVID-19 deaths over the weekend

The seven deaths come alongside 188 new cases of the virus

A one foot thick wide boulder of jade weighing 2,850 pounds is pictured in front of the Cariboo Jade Shop in May 2020. It was stolen on the night of Dec. 19, and police are looking for leads. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Dramatic chase after iconic jade boulder stolen in Cache Creek

The boulder, which is a foot thick and weighs 2,850 pounds, was stolen on the night of Dec. 19

The former Ashcroft Elementary School building, which closed as a school in 2015 and is now operated as the Ashcroft HUB, pictured during Skip’s Run in June 2017. School District No. 74, which still owns the property, will discuss the disposal process regarding the site at the Jan. 5, 2021 regular board meeting. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
School district to look at disposal process for Ashcroft Elementary

News comes as surprise to HUB Society, which has occupied the site since 2015

(Image courtesy CDC)
60 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health, two new deaths in long-term care

The total number of cases in the region is now at 3,124

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Another 66 COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Interior Health

Twenty-eight people are in the hospital, seven of whom are in ICU

Heavy snow falls as a man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks on the Simon Fraser University campus, in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, December 21, 2020. Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning on the first day of winter with up to 5cm of snow expected for Metro Vancouver and up to 20cm for other areas of the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 41 COVID deaths and 1,667 new cases over the weekend

More than 3,600 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

BC Ferries has cancelled multiple sailings between Greater Victoria and Lower Mainland (Black Press Media File)
Adverse weather, high winds dock BC Ferries sailings between Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland

Other routes including those connecting Nanaimo are also impacted

Newborn Kenneth Louie received burns along his right foot and ankle after being in care at Victoria General Hospital. His mother, Tracy Louie, says he is slowly recovering and will return back to hospital for a check up in a week. (Tracy Louie photo)
Newborn severely burned after being wrapped in hot towel at Victoria hospital

‘It was the loudest cry I’ve ever heard,’ said mom, Island Health investigating

Happier days: Black Press legislature reporter Tom Fletcher talks about the outlook for 2020 with B.C. Premier John Horgan, B.C. legislature, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jen Holmwood/Premier’s Office)
Election didn’t slow down COVID-19 aid, John Horgan says

B.C. premier’s annual year-end interview with Black Press

Houses are seen in an aerial view, in Langley, B.C., on Wednesday, May 16, 2018. A company that supports hundreds of credit unions across Canada predicts British Columbia’s housing market will remain healthy through 2021 as the province moves out of its COVID-19 slump. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. housing market to remain vibrant through the new year: report

The report also forecasts a firmer rental market through 2022 as economic conditions normalize

A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver on September 2, 2020. The British Columbia government says it is now releasing about $12 million to school districts across the province to further support the COVID-19 response.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
$12 million in reserved federal funds released to B.C. school districts: ministry

The money is part of the $242.4 million in one-time federal funding for pandemic safety measures

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon speaks in the B.C. legislature, describing work underway to make a small business and tourism aid package less restrictive, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. eases rules for COVID-19 small business, tourism relief

30% loss of sales at time of application now qualifies

FILE – An organizer displays a naloxone kit that people can pick up for free as International Overdose Awareness Day training seminar takes place at Centennial Square in Victoria, B.C., on Saturday August 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
153 people died of drug overdoses in November in B.C.; deaths climb in seniors

Deaths in older age groups have nearly doubled from 2019

In this Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 photo made available by NASA, Saturn, top, and Jupiter, below, are seen after sunset from Shenandoah National Park in Luray, Va. The two planets are drawing closer to each other in the sky as they head towards a “great conjunction” on Monday, Dec. 21, where the two giant planets will appear a tenth of a degree apart. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)
Jupiter and Saturn align in our skies tonight, to form the Great Conjunction

Stargazers typically gather in groups at observatories or with backyard telescopes for such events

Most Read