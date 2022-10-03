UPDATE: Missing hunter in Chilcotin found safe

A search is underway in the Chilcotin for a woman last seen Friday (Sept. 30) heading out hunting south of Alexis Creek. If anyone has seen her, they are asked to contact the Alexis Creek RCMP. (Photo submitted)A search is underway in the Chilcotin for a woman last seen Friday (Sept. 30) heading out hunting south of Alexis Creek. If anyone has seen her, they are asked to contact the Alexis Creek RCMP. (Photo submitted)
Courtney Harry was driving a vehicle matching the one above. (Photo submitted)Courtney Harry was driving a vehicle matching the one above. (Photo submitted)
A search is underway in the Chilcotin for Courtney Harry. (Photo submitted)A search is underway in the Chilcotin for Courtney Harry. (Photo submitted)

Update:

Courtney Harry’s family has confirmed she has been found safe Monday morning. They thank everyone for their help.

Original story:

Alexis Creek RCMP initiated a search Sunday night (Oct. 2) for a missing woman, last known to be heading out hunting in the Chilcotin.

According to family, Courtney Harry was driving a 2022 blue GMC short box pickup and could be on the backroads in the Siwash area.

She was last seen Friday, Sept. 30 and is believed to be alone.

Her sister Geordina Toth describes her younger sister as an avid hunter and mother of three.

She said Courtney knows the Siwash area somewhat as she has hunted there before. Any assistance or information which will help locate Courtney is greatly appreciated by the family.

Search and rescue teams from Tletinqox and Xeni Gwetin First Nations have already been out looking for her over the weekend.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Alexis Creek RCMP.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChilcotinSearch and Rescue

Previous story
Questions and answers with Cache Creek mayoral candidate Wendy Coomber
Next story
Questions and answers with Cache Creek mayoral candidate Annette Pittman

Just Posted

A search is underway in the Chilcotin for a woman last seen Friday (Sept. 30) heading out hunting south of Alexis Creek. If anyone has seen her, they are asked to contact the Alexis Creek RCMP. (Photo submitted)
UPDATE: Missing hunter in Chilcotin found safe

Casey Myers, the father of Surrance Myers, receives support from community members during a candlelight vigil outside the Williams Lake RCMP detachment Sunday evening (Oct. 2). Casey said he was notified Saturday evening that his son died in police cells. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Family looks for answers into death of young Indigenous man in Williams Lake RCMP cells

First responders working on an overdose victim in Penticton in September, 2022. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Interior Health advising drug testing after recent overdoses

Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Tyler MacGregor has been doing day surgeries at Cariboo Memorial Hospital as part of a visiting specialists program within Interior Health . (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Casual Country)
CASUAL COUNTRY 2022: Connection with Chilcotin attracts Kamloops orthopedic surgeon