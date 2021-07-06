A makeshift memorial is set up near the site of the collapsed condominium in Surfside, Fla., Monday, June 28, 2021. (Jose A Iglesias/Miami Herald via AP)

A makeshift memorial is set up near the site of the collapsed condominium in Surfside, Fla., Monday, June 28, 2021. (Jose A Iglesias/Miami Herald via AP)

Searchers discover body of Canadian killed in Miami building collapse

Three Canadians are among the 113 people who remain unaccounted for

The body of a Canadian has been found at the site of a collapsed condo in southern Florida.

Global Affairs Canada says the Canadian is among the 32 dead in the collapse that occurred on June 24.

The government agency says three other Canadians are among the 113 people who remain unaccounted for.

Global Affairs Canada says it sends its condolences to the family and friends who lost a loved one in the building collapse and notes that three different Canadian families have been affected by the tragedy.

A ramped-up rescue effort at the collapsed condo building faced new threats from the weather as Tropical Storm Elsa began lashing Florida.

Local officials say search crews can work through rain, but lightning from unrelated thunderstorms have forced them to pause at times, and a garage area in the rubble has filled with water.

Canadian consular officials in Miami said they are providing direct support to the family of the deceased and to the families of the unaccounted individuals.

Global Affairs Canada said it will also continue to liaise with local authorities in case they have any updates to provide.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Florida officials pledge multiple probes into fatal condo collapse

Previous story
Evacuations slow as B.C. welcomes out-of-province firefighters to help
Next story
Trudeau announces Inuk leader Mary Simon as 1st Indigenous governor general

Just Posted

Structures destroyed by wildfire are seen in Lytton, B.C., on Thursday, July 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Devastating Lytton wildfire considered ‘suspected human-caused’ but investigation ongoing

RCMP officers man a roadblock on the Trans-Canada Highway as wildfire burns in Lytton, B.C., Friday, July 2, 2021. The BC Wildfire Service says there has been minimal growth in fire that destroyed much of the village of Lytton, B.C., in the past day .THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Lytton fire shows ‘minimal’ growth in past day: BC Wildfire Service

Lytton in 1863, five years after it was named in honour of the writer who gave us ‘It was a dark and stormy night.’ (Photo credit: Lytton Museum)
A history of Lytton, from First Nations to the Gold Rush to disastrous fires

A helicopter pilot prepares to drop water on a wildfire burning in Lytton, B.C., on Thursday, July 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
23 smoky skies bulletins issued across B.C. Interior; CDC offers tips for wildfire smoke