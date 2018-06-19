The World Cannabis Congress has been told many workplaces aren’t ready for marijuana legalization. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Senate officially passes Canada’s marijuana legalization bill

Bill C-45 now moves to royal assent, which is the final step in the legislative process

Senators have passed the federal government’s bill to legalize recreational cannabis by a vote of 52-29.

Earlier Tuesday, senators backed down on an amendment to the federal bill that would give provincial governments the authority to ban home cultivation of marijuana plants.

The Trudeau government rejected that amendment and senators have voted 45-35 against insisting on it.

Now the bill moves to royal assent, which could occure within days.

More to come.

With a file from The Canadian Press

