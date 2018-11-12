Seniors in care homes may not get referendum ballots in the mail: Seniors Advocate

Voters list was established in May 2017, so if they moved into a care home since then….

Referendum packages have been mailed, but Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie says seniors who moved into care homes since May of last year may not receive one.

Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie has sent a letter to all publicly-funded residential care homes asking them to ensure residents are aware of the process to obtain a ballot for the current provincial referendum on electoral reform.

“There will be somewhere in the neighbourhood of 10,000 seniors who have moved into their care home since May 2017 when the current voters list was established,” Mackenzie says, reminding seniors in these facilities that they may not receive a ballot if they fall into this category.

“If Elections BC has not been notified of the address change and people are not having their mail forwarded, seniors who have moved into a care home are not likely receive a ballot,” but adds, “a simple phone call or web based communication with Elections BC will allow the senior to obtain a ballot and participate in the current referendum.”

The deadline to request a voting package is Nov. 23 at midnight. The number to call is 1-800-661-8683. Ballots may also be requested online at elections.bc.ca and click on “Voting Package Request.”

Elections BC also reminds people this is an opportunity to update their address for future elections.