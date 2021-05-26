Seniors went to Fairy Creek to relieve young people who have been protesting logging in the area. (Submitted/Marnie Recker)

Seniors went to Fairy Creek to relieve young people who have been protesting logging in the area. (Submitted/Marnie Recker)

Seniors overwhelm RCMP barrier past Fairy Creek blockade

About 100 elderly hikers swarmed the RCMP exclusion zone, no arrests were made

A gang of seniors marched on logging roads in Fairy Creek on Tuesday (May 25) and said they completely overwhelmed the few RCMP officers who were there holding an exclusion zone.

Saul Arbess, 82, said when the officers saw more than 100 seniors marching up the road, they just rolled up their police tape that marks the exclusion zone at Road 2000 and left.

“We made quite an impression,” Arbess said.

Road 2000 is between the Fairy Creek blockade headquarters and a newer camp called Waterfall, which Arbess calls the last two outposts before any vehicles can enter the Fairy Creek watershed, where the whole thing started last August. That was when a group of people, Arbess included, started a blockade on the logging roads to stop Teal-Jones from logging in the Fairy Creek watershed.

That protest has since grown to include at least five blockades, the two major ones being Fairy Creek and Caycuse over near Lake Cowichan. Teal-Jones asked the court for an injunction that would remove the protesters, which was granted April 1. On May 17, the RCMP began to enforce it.

READ MORE: Fundraiser for arrested Vancouver Island logging protesters tops $18K

The exclusion zones, he said, are not in the injunctions and Arbess and others think they’re illegal.

“Of course, the whole object here was to get the government to respond, to get Premier (John) Horgan to respond. We cannot understand why he hasn’t responded.”

The seniors hiked on to Waterfall camp up a steep hill, taking by surprise the three protesters who were locked down in what Arbess called very uncomfortable positions. They gave encouragement and moral support to the young people who have been holding the line with their bodies.

READ MORE: Scientists release maps of B.C. old-growth forests, urge province to stop cutting

Alison Acker, 92, was there on Tuesday, as she had been in Clayoquot Sound during the famed War in the Woods in the early 1990s. She was arrested there and was prepared to be arrested now.

“I’m not seeking arrest unless it’s necessary, but it’s one of the few ways you can get your voice heard. As an old person, there are many things I can’t do, but I can walk up a hill and sit on my bottom,” Acker said.

There are reports of arrests at another location on the west side, but the RCMP has not yet confirmed those. Across the forests at the Caycuse camp, a record number of people were arrested, possibly bringing the total number arrested since May 17 to 100. RCMP did not confirm the number of arrests from May 25.

The protest does not seem to show signs of slowing down.

“This is our great disappointment. People don’t risk arrest and so forth without a strong purpose,” Arbess said. “The idea of direct action like this is to let society pause, to allow a reconsideration. And that’s just not happening.”

READ MORE: Arrests resume at logging protest camps on Vancouver Island

Do you have a story tip? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

forestryprotestRCMP

Previous story
10 weeks or 12? Expert says slight difference in AZ dosing interval likely negligible
Next story
Bank of Canada digital currency would be greener than Bitcoin, deputy says

Just Posted

Pharmacist Barbara Violo arranges all the empty vials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines that she has provided to customers at the Junction Chemist which is a independent pharmacy during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto, on Monday, April 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
40 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

B.C. reported a total of 250 new cases Wednesday, the lowest daily total since October

A grass fire north of Ashcroft on May 18 prompted many residents to sign up for the Voyent Alert emergency notification system. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Ashcroft emergency alert system tested by recent grass fire

Registration in the free Voyent Alert system nearly doubled after last week’s grass fire in Ashcroft

Those taking the historic walking tour of Clinton can have a rest at a new bench and picnic table near the public washrooms and community garden. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Updated walking tour guide explores historic Clinton sites

New sites have been added to the third edition, which provides a self-guided tour of the community

RCMP shoulder flash. Stock photo.
Police watchdog clears Lytton RCMP officer in 2020 incident

Suspect who fled on foot from a police traffic stop was later found drowned in the Fraser

Ashcroft council has approved a request for a larger patio at the Thompson View Lodge assisted living facility. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Ashcroft council reconsiders two invasive plant programs

Council also approves request for a larger patio at Thompson View Lodge

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Indoor dining in B.C. resumed May 25, 2021 after a second suspension due to COVID-19 infection risk. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Out-of region recreational travel ban, mask rules remain in place

BC Wildfire Service crew members board a plane Wednesday, May 26 headed to Manitoba to help firefighting efforts in the province. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
BC Wildfire Service deploys 41 firefighters to Manitoba for assistance

“British Columbia has a long history of offering a helping hand to other provinces.”

Protests against old-growth logging on southern Vancouver Island continued on Tuesday at locations near Fairy Creek (pictured) and Caycuse. (Facebook photo)
More than 50 arrested Tuesday at logging protest camps on Vancouver Island

Police report 55 arrests at Caycuse, protesters say six more arrested at Fairy Creek

Fraser Health registered nurse Kai Kayibadi draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Just hold tight,’ COVID-19 second vaccine doses coming sooner

B.C. sees 250 new cases Wednesday, lowest since October

Seniors went to Fairy Creek to relieve young people who have been protesting logging in the area. (Submitted/Marnie Recker)
Seniors overwhelm RCMP barrier past Fairy Creek blockade

About 100 elderly hikers swarmed the RCMP exclusion zone, no arrests were made

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary on April 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
10 weeks or 12? Expert says slight difference in AZ dosing interval likely negligible

Health Canada says the gap between shots can stretch 4 to 12 weeks

People are silhouetted as they wait in line to check their luggage on Friday, March 9, 2007 at Pearson International Airport in Toronto for March Break. A new report by Statistics Canada says job losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been consistently more severe for women than for men. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Statistics Canada report says pandemic job losses hit women harder than men

The analysis points to a high proportion of women working at small firms in service industries

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Okanagan Connector rollover injures 4, driver likely impaired: RCMP

The rollover happened May 25 about 5 p.m.

An attendee walks past hydraulic fracking equipment at the Global Petroleum Show in Calgary on Tuesday, June 7, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Fracking likely to create stronger, more common earthquakes in B.C: study

More damaging earthquakes can be expected more often as fracking oil and gas wells increase pressure underground, says new research

Most Read