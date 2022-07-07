Cato Monteith took this photo of a lightning strike during a storm over the community of Barriere on Tuesday, June 28. (Cato Montieth photo)

Cato Monteith took this photo of a lightning strike during a storm over the community of Barriere on Tuesday, June 28. (Cato Montieth photo)

Severe thunderstorm warning in place for parts of B.C.

Environment Canada reminds residents ‘when thunder roars stay indoors’

A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for several parts of B.C.

The watch is in place for the Peace River region, Bulkley Valley and the Lakes District, Cariboo, Chilcotin, East Kootenay, Elk Valley, Kootenay Lake, Prince George and Stuart-Nechako.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said that conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms in those areas that can produce strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy.

Residents are urged to stay indoors to prevent injury from lightning strikes.

Thunderstorms also bring increased risk of wildfires. In an update provided on Thursday (July 7), B.C. Wildfire Service lead forecaster, Matt MacDonald said that 11 new fires in the northwest fire centre were sparked by lighting recently.

At the same time, the Nechako and Chilcotin Rivers are under a flood watch, the Quesnel river is under flood warning, and high streamflow advisories are in place for the Kootenays and North Thompson.

READ MORE: B.C. wildfire season off to a slow start, more ignitions anticipated in July

