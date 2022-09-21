Six of seven trustees acclaimed in School District No. 74

Four incumbents are returning while two new faces will be on school board

Four incumbent School District No. 74 trustees — Larry Casper (second from l), Valerie Adrian (third from l), Donna Aljam (third from r), and Orra Storkan (second from r) — have been acclaimed, and will be returning for another term. (Photo credit: School District No. 74)

Six of the seven areas in School District No. 74 (Gold Trail) will not have an election, as only one person filed papers in each of them, meaning they are elected by acclamation.

Valerie Adrian, who has been a trustee for more than 20 years, is returning in Rural Area “B” (Lillooet), while Larry Casper — who was first elected in 2005 — returns in Rural Area “A” (Lillooet).

Orra Storkan (first elected in a by-election in 2017) returns as trustee for the District of Lillooet, and Donna Aljam (2018) returns in Rural Area “E” (Lytton).

In Rural Area “C” (Clinton), incumbent Nancy Rempel — first elected in 2008 — did not run, and her seat will be taken by Jordan Lawrence.

The filing period for the Village of Ashcroft trustee position had to be extended to Monday, Sept. 12 after no one filed papers before the initial deadline of Sept. 9.

John Roberge will be the new trustee, replacing Vicky Trill, who was first elected in 2014, and who moved to Vancouver Island in early 2022. She is running for a trustee position in School District No. 71 (Comox Valley).



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Election 2022School District