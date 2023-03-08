South Cariboo Minor Soccer urgently looking for coaches for U7 teams

South Cariboo Minor Soccer Association players celebrate in May 2022. The league is now looking for coaches and assistants for its U7 teams for the 2023 season. (Photo credit: SCMSA)

Soccer coaches needed

South Cariboo Minor Soccer is looking for coaches for its U7 teams. The league looks like it will have three to four teams in this age division, but so far only one person has signed up to coach, and SCMSA is looking at getting two or three more coaches and four assistants.

If the league cannot get people in these positions, it will not be able to move forward with the U7 season. Anyone who is interested can contact Diana Johnson-Hoggard via Facebook, registrar Jenn Doyle (250-819-6791), or president Brittany Giesbrecht (250-319-9361). You can also email scmsa2014@yahoo.ca.

There will be a coaching clinic on Saturday, March 18 starting at 9 a.m. on soccer field 1 in Ashcroft.

Painting with wax

Want to learn a fun and interesting way to paint with wax? Clinton Country Artists is holding a one-day wax resist workshop on Saturday, March 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clinton Seniors’ Centre, 217 Smith Avenue. The cost is $2 per person, with all materials supplied (participants should bring their own lunch).

Space is limited, so to register contact Dianne Ruthven via Facebook.

Hatch Your Farm + Food business workshop

Do you have an idea for a farm or food business and want to learn what it takes to start? Do you have a new business and want to start selling at farmers’ markets? Are you an existing farmers’ market vendor looking to validate a new product? If you answered yes to any of the above, you should check out the one-day online “Hatch Your Farm + Food Business Workshop” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5.

The six-part workshop is designed and delivered by food industry experts Good to Grow, and participants will learn what it takes to start a food business and avoid costly mistakes. Sessions include roadmapping your business, researching your customers, recipe development, branding and labeling, pricing, and building a successful farmers’ market experience.

There is a $25 early bird rate until March 14; after that the cost is $50. For more information, or to book, go to http://bit.ly/41P3RUC.

Hospice volunteer training

Volunteers are an essential part of the Ashcroft and District Hospice Society, which will be offering training for anyone who would like to work as a hospice volunteer in the Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Clinton, and Spences Bridge areas.

Are you a caring person who might be interested in making a difference in the lives of individuals and their families as they deal with the end of life experience? This might be a good fit for you. A training workshop will be held at the Ashcroft Community Hall on Bancroft Street from April 14-16 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day). The cost for the training is $50 per person, and lunch and snacks are provided.

To register, or for more information, email ashcroft.hospice@gmail.com or call (778) 207-7575.

Wild Appy tasting and spring fling

Are you ready to have some fun? After a three-year hiatus, the Clinton and District Outdoor Sportsman’s Association (CADOSA) will be holding a “Wild Appy Tasting and Spring Fling” fundraising event on Saturday, April 29, from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Clinton Memorial Hall.

There will be wild game appetizers to sample, a cash bar, a silent auction, and a chance to hit the dance floor, with music supplied by Tom Moe and Rolling Thunder Revue. Tickets are $20 per person, and can be obtained from Rolly (250-457-2487), Sandi (250-852-1203), or Lee (250-852-8259). For more information, go to the CADOSA Wild Appy Tasting and Spring Fling Facebook page.

Clinton walking program

The “Get WITH It” walking program is back, every Monday and Wednesday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Clinton Memorial Hall. The program is open to all adults, who are asked to bring clean indoor shoes to change into. Walkers and wheelchairs are welcome, and someone will be able to help you clean the wheels.

The program allows people who would like to exercise, or who are rehabilitating after knee or hip injury/surgery, to walk in a safe indoor environment where they do not have to worry about uneven, hilly, or icy/muddy outdoor terrain. There are also a few weights, mats, and steppers for people who would like to use them, and participants are able to socialize with others while they exercise.

There is no charge for the program, which is supported by some local businesses that have donated funds to help defray the hall rental costs, but donations from participants are welcome.

Spences Bridge walking program

The FitNation exercise program is operating every Monday and Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. at the Cook’s Ferry Band gymnasium in Spences Bridge. The indoor walking and light exercise program is open to all ages, and is for all fitness levels, from beginner to advanced.

Participants should wear comfortable clothing and exercise shoes, and water bottles are provided. Come and be active with others and share some conversation and laughs while you walk.

Clinton crafters unite

All are welcome to attend the Clinton Quilters and Crafters group, which meets every Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clinton Seniors’ Centre at 217 Smith Avenue. Quilters and crafters of all ages are invited to bring along their current project and a lunch and create in the company of other like-minded people. The cost is $2 per person.

Anyone with yarn projects on the go can also drop by the “Yarn and Yap” session held at the Clinton Library every Tuesday from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and enjoy socializing with fellow crafters while you work. There is no charge for the sessions.



