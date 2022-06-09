In this Oct 29, 2013 photo, Sriracha chili sauce is produced at the Huy Fong Foods factory in Irwindale, Calif. Bottles of the popular Sriracha hot sauce could be hard to find on store shelves this summer. Southern California-based Huy Fong Inc., told customers in an email earlier this year that it would suspend sales of its famous spicy sauce over the summer due to a shortage of chili peppers. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)

In this Oct 29, 2013 photo, Sriracha chili sauce is produced at the Huy Fong Foods factory in Irwindale, Calif. Bottles of the popular Sriracha hot sauce could be hard to find on store shelves this summer. Southern California-based Huy Fong Inc., told customers in an email earlier this year that it would suspend sales of its famous spicy sauce over the summer due to a shortage of chili peppers. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)

Sriracha hot sauce maker warns customers of looming shortage

Lack of chili peppers causing issues

Bottles of the popular Sriracha hot sauce could be hard to find on store shelves this summer.

Southern California-based Huy Fong Inc., told customers in an email earlier this year that it would suspend sales of its famous spicy sauce over the summer due to a shortage of chili peppers.

The company said in its April 19 email that all orders submitted after that date would be fulfilled after Labour Day.

“Unfortunately, this is out of our control and without this essential ingredient we are unable to produce any of our products,” the company said.

The company sources its peppers from various farms in California, New Mexico and Mexico, and said that weather conditions are affecting the quality of the peppers and deepening the chili pepper shortage. It didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment Thursday.

Hot temperatures and a historic drought across the U.S. West have been taking a heavy toll on California’s agriculture. The U.S. Drought Monitor reported that the whole state was in “severe drought” as of last week, with the Central Valley facing “extreme drought” conditions.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

READ MORE: ‘Shrinkflation’: No, you’re not imagining it, package sizes are shrinking

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

FoodUSA

Previous story
‘Nugget’ the dog stolen from Langford home safe after being found in Alberta
Next story
Capitol riot panel: Trump to blame for 1/6 ‘attempted coup’

Just Posted

A flood watch has been issued for the Cariboo Mountains, Quesnel River and Horsefly River and tributaries. (Anna Fait photo)
Cariboo Mountains, Horsefly and Quesnel rivers upgraded to flood watch

A new mountain bike skills park/pumptrack under construction in the Pemberton area. ‘This is a beautiful way to show how a little dirt and some concrete can keep so many people happy and entertained for years to come,’ says Travis Storkan, who hopes to build a skills park in Ashcroft. (Photo credit: Facebook)
Kids’ bike rodeo coming up in Ashcroft on Sunday, June 12

The Clearwater River on June 7 before off the Old North Thompson Highway.
TNRD advises residents to prepare for rising waters

(from l) 2021 Rotary Citizens of the Year Paulet Rice, Al Stott, Marijke Stott, Michaela Aie, Jacob Aie, and Pat Moyer. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Rotary Club of Ashcroft/Cache Creek recognizes Citizens of the Year