B.C. Premier John Horgan took to Twitter to condemn protesters who entered Salmon Arm schools on Sept. 17. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

B.C. Premier John Horgan took to Twitter to condemn protesters who entered Salmon Arm schools on Sept. 17. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

‘Stay away from children!’: Premier denounces protesters who entered Salmon Arm schools

John Horgan said there’s no justification for the actions of the protesters in a Sept. 18 tweet

“There is simply no justification for these actions.”

That’s what B.C. premier John Horgan had to say to the protesters who entered Salmon Arm schools yesterday, Sept. 17.

He shared his views in a Sept. 18 tweet.

“You’d think we wouldn’t need to say this but – stay away from children!” wrote Horgan.

School District 83 superintendent Donna Kriger said the protesters behaviour was “unacceptable” in an email yesterday. She said Salmon Arm schools were placed under a hold and secure Sept. 17 after protesters against masks and vaccinations entered school facilities in and around Salmon Arm.

Starting Monday, Sept. 20, Kriger said doors to all schools will remain locked and parents/guardians/caregivers will need to notify a school office if they require access.

Read more: ‘Unacceptable’: Protesters enter Salmon Arm schools, forcing hold and secure procedures

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Follow Zachary on Twitter @roman_reports

Breaking News

Previous story
‘Unacceptable’: Protesters enter Shuswap schools, forcing lockdowns

Just Posted

Rainfall event sign on Highway 1 near Cache Creek that went up in the wake of the 2017 wildfire season. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Highway 1 to close between Lytton and Spences Bridge due to landslide risk

Ashcroft hospital emergency closed sign, 2016. Photo credit: Barbara Roden
Closures at Ashcroft Emergency Department this weekend

The 500 block of Fraser Street, Lytton (back, right) seen from Main Street, July 9, 2021. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
It’s been 75 days, and Lytton residents are looking for answers

Kumsheen ShchEma-meet School in Lytton — pictured here on July 9, 2021 — survived the fire on June 30, and has reopened with 90 students registered. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Kumsheen School in Lytton reopens with 90 students registered