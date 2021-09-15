Still time to give it your best shot in Loon Lake photo contest

Plus a vaccine clinic at Desert Hills, a fall market, guitar lessons, Level 1 First Aid, and more

’Caught One Off the Boat’ by Carter Brown was an entry in the 2020 Loon Lake photo contest. (Photo credit: Loon Lake Community Recreational and Agricultural Society)

Missing man located

On Sept. 10, 75-year-old Joseph Zabotel, who was reported as missing from his home on Highway 99 northwest of Cache Creek on Aug. 29, was located deceased in a forested area near his residence.

Corp. Jeffrey Raffle of the Ashcroft RCMP would like to thank the public for keeping an eye out for the missing man, and offers his condolences to the family, whose love for their relative was apparent.

Drop-in immunization clinic at Desert Hills

Interior Health will host a drop-in immunization clinic in Ashcroft on Sept. 17 and 18 for anyone who has not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or anyone who received their first dose more than one month earlier. People can walk-up, register, and receive their first or second COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinic will be held at Desert Hills Ranch (250 Elm Street) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. Anyone in the area born in 2009 or earlier is eligible for immunization. People are eligible for their second dose 28 days after receiving their first dose.

People can also get their first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by dropping in to an ongoing immunization clinic, or by making an appointment (online at www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/, by phone at 1‑833‑838‑2323, or by visiting a Service BC office). For a list of all Interior Health COVID-19 immunization clinics and other resources, visit https://bit.ly/3bp2nIu.

Stage 2 water restrictions lifted in Ashcroft

As of Sept. 8, Ashcroft has returned to Stage 1 water restrictions. These are expected to be in effect until Sept. 30.

Even house numbers water on even days, and odd house numbers water on odd days. Residents with in-ground sprinklers can water from midnight to 6 a.m., while residents who use hoses and sprinklers can water from 6 to 9 a.m. and from 8 to 11 p.m.

In the event of a power outage, please restrict all water use except for emergency situations.

Campfire ban in Cache Creek

Although the Kamloops Fire Centre is once again allowing campfires in the region, the Village of Cache Creek is keeping a campfire ban in place until further notice. Check the Cache Creek Fire Department Facebook page for updates.

Yoga classes in Ashcroft

Ashcroft yoga starts up again on Thursday, Sept. 23 at the Ashcroft Community Hall, with drop-in, hour-long sessions every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. Participants must bring their own mat and show proof of vaccination. All applicable COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

The cost is $3 per class. For more information, contact Marijke Stott at (250) 453-0050.

Spences Bridge Improvement District AGM

The SBID AGM is on Friday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. at the SBID building (former Spences Bridge Elementary School). All residents are invited to attend.

Canine emergency first aid course

Whether you’re a veteran dog owner or are dealing with a new puppy, you’ll learn how to deal with a wide variety of canine ailments at this workshop from Canine Health Canada, which takes place at the Ashcroft HUB from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Among the certified Canine Health Canada content covered are such items as safe muzzling, ear injuries, sliced pads, puncture wounds, lacerations, seizures, frostbite, stabilizing for transport, and much more. The workshop is suitable for dog owners aged 12 and up, and the cost is $149 plus GST per person. Family discounts are available, and snacks and refreshments are included.

For more information, or to register, call Heidi Grant at (236) 712-3430, or email EquiK9BC@gmail.com. You can also learn more at www.Equi-K9BC.com.

Loon Lake photo contest

There’s still time to submit your best photographs of Loon Lake, whether they’re of outdoor activities, wildlife, landscapes, or of course Loon Lake life. Anyone (including youth aged 17 and younger) can enter, and the winning photos will be used in the 2022 Loon Lake calendar, a fundraiser for the Loon Lake Community Recreational and Agricultural Society.

For contest rules and regulations, go to https://bit.ly/3nDInsv.

HUB fall market

Get ready now for the Ashcroft HUB fall market, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3. There will be food, arts and crafts, home-based businesses, community groups, and a whole lot of fun.

Vendor space is available at $5 per spot. To register, email ashcrofthub@gmail.com or call (250) 453-9177.

Level 1 First Aid course

The Ashcroft HUB is hosting a Level 1 First Aid course on Wednesday, Oct. 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The cost is $120 per person, and participants must have proof of at least one COVID-19 vaccine.

Pre-registration is necessary. Go to www.ashcrofthub.ca, email ashcrofthub@gmail.com, or call (250) 453-9177.

