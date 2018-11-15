Stolen truck involved in fatal collision on Highway 16

Wednesday’s two-vehicle crash killed one man, 23, and injured two others

One man died after a crash Wednesday (Nov. 14) on Highway 16 near Norman Lake, between Prince George and Vanderhoof.

A Toyota pick-up crossed the centre line and hit a Ford Escape head on, according to today’s Prince George RCMP press release. The 23-year-old male driver and lone occupant of the pick-up was killed. RCMP said the driver and passenger of the Ford were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Upon investigation, RCMP discovered that the Toyota pick-up truck had been reported stolen out of Prince George a few weeks prior to the collision.

RCMP and North District Traffic Services said in the news release that the cause of the collision is still currently being investigated.

The highway had been shut down to all traffic but has since reopened. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the RCMP at 250-649-4004 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Bus crash north of Prince George injures five, one critically


newsroom@ominecaexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
School bullying video shows how people with disabilities are devalued: advocates
Next story
International students hit hard by B.C. tuition fee hikes

Just Posted

B.C. Legions in need of young members to continue aiding veterans into the future

Lest we forget what thousands of men and women did to fight for Canada’s freedoms – but without new membership, many Legion chapters face dwindling numbers

Golden Country: What caused the Hope Slide?

For many years, earthquakes were thought to be the cause. Were they?

New bus route from Merritt to Prince George will pick-up in Cache Creek, Clinton

Merritt Shuttle Bus Service will also run from Merritt to Langley via Spences Bridge

Fossil from Marble Canyon could become a provincial symbol

British Columbians can vote for a provincial fossil, with a local candidate in the running

Fire chiefs for the day have wonderful time

Two Ashcroft students got engine rides, a fire hall tour, and more

People flocking to Vancouver Island city to see hundreds of sea lions

Each year the combination of Steller and California sea lions take over Cowichan Bay

International students hit hard by B.C. tuition fee hikes

Campaign seeks regulatory controls be imposed on post-secondary institutions

Stolen truck involved in fatal collision on Highway 16

Wednesday’s two-vehicle crash killed one man, 23, and injured two others

Trudeau pushes for more Saudi accountability in Khashoggi killing

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada is still seeking clear answers from Saudi Arabia about what happened to Jamal Khashoggi

School bullying video shows how people with disabilities are devalued: advocates

Brett Corbett, who has cerebral palsy, is seen in a video being stepped while lying in water

CFL will use extra on-field official to watch for illegal blows to quarterback

If the extra official sees an illegal blow that has not already been flagged, they will advise the head referee, who can then assess a penalty for roughing the passer

Older B.C. drivers subsidizing younger ones, study finds

ICBC protects higher-risk drivers, pays for testing costs

EU divorce deal in peril after two UK Cabinet ministers quit

Negotiators from Britain and the European Union have struck a proposed divorce deal that will be presented to politicians on both sides for approval, officials in London and Brussels said Tuesday.

Feds respond to sexual assault investigation at B.C. naval base

Report of Oct. 5 sexual assault on Vancouver Island base taken over by Canadian Forces National Investigation Service

Most Read