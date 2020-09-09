Stressed about Zoom meetings? Upcoming workshop will help you out

Plus rural residents are asked for their input about Internet connectivity in the TNRD

Worried about how to navigate your way through — or maybe even host — Zoom meetings? An upcoming workshop will teach you some tips and tricks to make the most of virtual meetings. (Photo credit: Pixabay)

Zoom workshop for beginners

Zoom meetings look set to be a feature of our lives for some time to come, and many people want to learn more about them. A Zoom workshop at the Ashcroft HUB will help take the stress out of these meetings by showing you how to participate in Zoom meetings, set one up for yourself, share documents, pictures, and music, add a filter, conduct a poll, and more.

The workshop takes place on Thursday, Sept. 17 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the HUB’s social centre. The cost is $5 per person, and anyone interested can register online at www.ashcrofthub.ca or drop by the office at 711 Hill Street.

Equality Project AGM

All Equality Project members in good standing are invited to attend the Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 1 p.m. at the Project’s clubhouse on Stage Road in Cache Creek. Members can also participate via Zoom if they prefer (send your email address to info@theequalityproject.ca).

Spences Bridge Improvement District meeting

The next regular meeting of the trustees of the Spences Bridge Improvement District will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24 at the former Spences Bridge Elementary School building. The meeting is open to the public.

Improving rural Internet connectivity

Do you have Internet issues? Do you want to see a change in your ability to get connected and participate in modern communications? Do you have a residence, business, or organization outside a municipality in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD)? The TNRD, together with telecommunications engineering consultant TANEx Engineering Corporation, is preparing a strategy to address improvements in rural Internet connectivity.

To provide background to the strategy development, residents, business owners, institutions, and organizations in the rural areas of the TNRD are being asked to complete a survey, which will enable the TNRD to gain insight into the services available, the appetite for Internet services, and the impacts of existing service levels.

The survey takes approximately five to 10 minutes to complete, and the information collected will help form the foundation for the strategy to improve connectivity in the rural and remote areas of the region. Both surveys (residential and business) can be found at www.tnrd.ca/stay-connected/surveys/. A paper version can also be mailed to anyone who requires one, and can be mailed back to the TNRD in a pre-addressed, stamped envelope that will be provided. To request a paper survey, call Community Services Admin at 1-877-377-8673. The survey completion deadline is Oct. 5, 2020.

Poster contest deadline extended

Ashcroft youth aged five to 17 have a chance to show their water conservation smarts, by designing a poster that includes a water saving tip or water fact. Entries (one per person) must be on an 8.5 x 11 piece of paper and include a water conservation tip or a water fun fact, such as how or why you conserve water.

Entries can be dropped off at the Ashcroft Village office (601 Bancroft Street) at the reception desk during office hours or in the drop box in the front door. Posters can also be submitted as a high resolution photo or scan by emailing them to intern@ashcroftbc.ca or by sending them to the Village of Ashcroft Facebook page.

The deadline for submissions is 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30. The winning poster will be showcased around Ashcroft, to help inspire water awareness in the community, and the winner will receive a gift card that can be used at any local Ashcroft business, as well as the title Ashcroft Water Conservation Superstar.

Water conservation kits

Residents of Ashcroft can pick up their free water conservation kits from the Village office during regular office hours (Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.). The kits contain a variety of water-saving devices, including a toilet tank bank, a garden hose spray nozzle, low-flow shower and faucet adapters, and more.

Ashcroft Museum

As of Aug. 31 there are no more videos or “guess the artifacts” features on the Ashcroft Museum Facebook page until next season. However, the museum will be open through September and into October for visits, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., so come on down and see what’s changed there since the last time you visited. History might be in the past, but museums don’t stay still, and there is always something new to discover.

Cache Creek coverall

The Village of Cache Creek will replace the netting inside the coverall at the Cache Creek Park after complaints from residents that birds are getting trapped and dying in the netting, which was placed to keep sports equipment from being caught behind the plywood. CAO Martin Dalsin says the plans include tearing down the netting and putting in another barrier, likely more plywood. However, he notes that work will have to wait until after the Village has completed its flood recovery work.

School speed zones

School zone speed and safety enforcement begin again this week, and the BC RCMP want to remind students, drivers, and guardians of their responsibilities to keep everyone safe. Remember that the posted speed limit in school zones is 30 km/hr on school days between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. unless signs say otherwise.

This year’s return to school will be different from all others, with many schools and school districts having varying start and end times. Drivers will have to be extra vigilant when travelling in school zones, as students may be picked up or dropped off at unconventional times depending on the school’s efforts to limit students in class rooms.

Drivers should be extra careful when approaching crosswalks, as students may be distracted by putting on masks, and may not be as careful when crossing at crosswalks or designated areas. Pedestrians should always stay alert when crossing streets and watch for traffic, even if they have the right of way.

It’s a great idea to wear brightly coloured clothing or put reflective decals on bags and backpacks, especially once it starts to get dark earlier. Being seen as early as possible by a driver gives them time to slow down and allow you to cross safely.

The BC RCMP wishes all students, staff, parents, and guardians a safe and healthy 2020–2021 school year!

Tenth time’s the charm?

More than one in four fatal crashes on B.C. roads involve distracted driving, which is why police and ICBC continue to combat this dangerous driving behaviour that claims 76 lives each year, 29 of them in the Southern Interior.

Since B.C.’s distracted driving law came into effect in January 2010, more than 430,000 infractions have been issued to drivers for using an electronic device while driving. Some drivers didn’t get the message the first time, as between January 2010 and March 2020, 44,000 drivers have received two tickets for distracted driving; 12,000 have received three tickets; 4,200 have received four tickets; and 65 drivers have received 10 tickets.

This month, drivers will be hearing one message: leave your phone alone when you’re behind the wheel. Police across B.C. are ramping up distracted driving enforcement during September, and drivers can do their part by avoiding distractions while driving and encouraging others to do the same. Activate Apple’s Do Not Disturb While Driving feature, or similar features available on other devices.

You can get tips and statistics in an infographic at www.icbc.com.

Grants for small businesses

A new grant program called the Canada United Small Business Relief Fund, which aims to help small Canadian businesses with their recovery efforts as a result of COVID-19, is now accepting applications.

The Fund will be managed by the Ontario Chamber of Commerce on behalf of the national Chamber network in support of other Chambers and partners. If awarded, a relief grant can be used for purchasing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) such as masks, face shields, and latex gloves; renovating physical space to adhere to local, Provincial, or Federal reopening guidelines; or developing or improving e-commerce capabilities for your business.

Successful applicants will receive a relief grant of up to $5,000. Learn more about the program and eligibility criteria at https://bit.ly/3gUigGy.

BC SPCA Lottery for animals in need

The popular BC SPCA Lottery for animals in need is back, with a 50/50 pot of up to $600,000. Buying a 50/50 ticket for the new lottery will not only give you the chance to take home up to $300,000, but will also help B.C.’s abused, neglected, and injured animals.

Earlier this year the BC SPCA’s annual spring lottery, which included daily draws as well as a 50/50 prize, sold out well before the ticket sales deadline. “We received many requests from supporters who missed their chance to get a ticket, so we’re very excited to offer this additional 50/50 draw lottery — our biggest yet!” says Tess Repenning, BC SPCA senior manager, digital giving. “The pot can grow as big as $600,000 and we expect tickets to go quickly again. The best part is when you purchase a ticket, the animals win every time.”

Tickets for the 50/50 lottery are $15 each, three for $40, or six for $60. The deadline to buy tickets is Oct. 15, but the BC SPCA’s last 50/50 sold out well ahead of the deadline. Ticket are available online at https://lottery.spca.bc.ca.



editorial@accjournal.ca

