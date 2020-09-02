A suspect believed to be responsible for the fatal crash in Ladysmith on Aug. 29, 2020 has been arrested by the RCMP. (Black Press file photo)

Suspect in fatal Vancouver Island hit-and-run arrested

RCMP say man was picked up on unrelated matters

Police say a five-day manhunt for the suspect believed responsible for a fatal crash in Ladysmith on Aug. 29 has ended, after he was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

The collision left a 35-year-old Ladysmith woman dead and injured four others.

In a press release, the RCMP said the suspect was arrested on ‘unrelated matters’ Wednesday morning and he is now in custody on Vancouver Island.

Police will not disclose his location or release his name, as charges have yet to be laid in relation to the fatal collision.

South Island Traffic Services will continue to investigate the circumstances around the collision before laying charges. The suspect left the scene in a stolen vehicle, which was later recovered in the Chemainus area.

RELATED: GoFundMe set up for family of woman killed in Ladysmith hit-and-run

More to come.

