Taking care of each other is the ‘greatest’ Canadian holiday tradition: Trudeau

In his annual Christmas message, Trudeau says it’s the season for giving

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging Canadians to do what they do best this time of year — lend a hand where a hand is needed.

In his annual Christmas message, Trudeau says it’s the season for giving, and for giving back.

And that, he says, means supporting those in need and reaching out to neighbours who might be alone for the holidays.

Trudeau says one of the greatest holiday traditions is taking care of each other — something Canadians do all year round.

The prime minister makes special note of Canada’s Armed Forces members.

In his message, Trudeau thanks them for their service, whether it’s at home or overseas.

VIDEO: Trudeau to be lower profile, more business-like in second mandate

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Federal report says Canadians ‘doubtful’ on hitting emissions targets
Next story
Pompeo backs Canada on ‘coercive detentions’ of Canadians in China

Just Posted

Two local Bantam players off to Kamloops hockey tournament

Darius Kirkpatrick and Kheller Ouellette looking forward to tournament

Year in Review part 3: A new fire engine and charging station for Cache Creek

Plus two missing Surrey men are found dead near Spences Bridge, and Cornwall Lookout gets a clean-up

Food bank thankful for food, cash donations from Holiday Train visit

Food bank received $5,500 from CP, as well as food and cash donations from attendees

Clinton council approves zoning change at former elementary school site

Move paves the way for the building of a seniors’ living facility proposed for the site

Lytton RCMP files

Intoxication a common thread in several recent Lytton cases

Here comes Santa Claus: Track the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

NORAD is keeping an eye on the most important man of the night

OUTLOOK 2020: New B.C. rules for environment, Indigenous consultation

Placer mines, work camps have new restrictions on water use

Taking care of each other is the ‘greatest’ Canadian holiday tradition: Trudeau

In his annual Christmas message, Trudeau says it’s the season for giving

Highway 97 in South Okanagan now open following rock slide

There is currently no estimated time of reopening

Public safety minister asks RCMP for clarity over Indigenous blockade strategy

The RCMP says The Guardian denied a request for the police force to see the documents

Queen Elizabeth II to admit ‘bumpy’ year in Christmas speech

The pre-recorded message will be broadcast in Britain and the Commonwealth nations

Escape of non-native salmon on B.C. coast puts farm phase-out plan in spotlight

Atlantic salmon can compete with wild Pacific salmon for food and habitat, as well as spread parasites and viruses

Canucks score 3 in third period in 4-2 victory over Edmonton

Rookie sensation Hughes nets winner for Vancouver

Man in Santa hat suspected of robbing Nanaimo bank

RCMP investigating robbery at BMO in Terminal Park on Monday

Most Read