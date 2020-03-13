Internet and DSL lights are illuminated on a modem in Chelsea, Que., Monday July 11, 2011. Rogers Communications Inc. and Videotron say they are temporarily lifting data caps on internet plans amid an outbreak of the novel coronavirus. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

Telecom companies temporarily remove internet data caps amid COVID-19

Overage fees on residential plans will be waived due to the public health situation

Rogers Communications Inc., Telus Corp. and Videotron say they are temporarily removing overage fees on internet plans amid an outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Rogers spokeswoman Sarah Schmidt says all its business internet plans and a majority of its home internet customers already have unlimited data but it will waive overage fees on other residential plans due to the public health situation.

Videotron says in a release that it is also suspending data limits on all residential and business internet plans to Quebec organizations and businesses implement effective teleworking measures.

ALSO READ: ‘Social distancing’ ramps up as COVID-19 spreads and economic toll mounts

The Quebec-based company says its suspension will last until March 31 and the change will be applied automatically.

Telus on Thursday said it was waiving home Internet charges through the end of April, among other measures. The company also plans to flexible payment options for customers facing financial challenges due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The announcements come as many businesses across Canada are allowing or requiring employees to work from home to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Canada has recorded more than 150 COVID-19 cases and one death in a pandemic that has swept much of the world.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UBC, SFU move classes online amid coronavirus spread

Just Posted

Young Ashcroft residents conquer Lung Association Wall Climb

Liam and Natalya Chorneychuk came, climbed, and conquered in support of their Bopa

COVID-19: Province bans large gatherings in B.C.

Health officials take new measures to combat spread of novel coronavirus

Cache Creek mayor proposes sharing services, facilities with Ashcroft

Santo Talarico wants to look at areas where ‘we can benefit as two joint communities’

Theatre Diaries 4: A murderer gets ready to be announced

All the pieces fall into place as opening night draws near

Lytton RCMP: Excessive speed means an impounded vehicle and a long walk home

A North Vancouver found out the hard way that speeding doesn’t pay

11 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing total to 64

All new cases within the Vancouver Coastal Health authority

UBC, SFU move classes online amid coronavirus spread

University of Victoria has not cancelled classes.

‘I’m profoundly disappointed,’ Horgan says of COVID-19 panic buying

As grocery store shelves empty across the province, Premier John Horgan asks people to be considerate

Girl Guide cookie sales hurt by coronavirus

Canadian organization suspends cookie sales and camps

Vancouver Island ‘coffee group’ wins $1-million 6/49 prize

Seven retirees who meet weekly for coffee will share windfall from Tuesday night’s draw

B.C. calls on Trudeau to tighten border crossings for COVID-19

John Horgan asks for ferry passengers to stay in their cars

Study led by B.C. prof finds 8% of school-age children have thought about or attempted suicide

WARNING: This story contains references to suicide and may not be appropriate for all audiences.

Retired B.C. doctors standing by to help with coronavirus response

College calls on physician retirees to activate their licences

BC Hydro launches payment assistance program for those impacted by COVID-19

The utility is also closing walk-in customer service locations

Most Read