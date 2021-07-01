TELUS working to restore communication in Lytton after fire damages infrastructure

Landline and cellphone service has been severed, hampering search for news about family and friends

Family and friends trying desperately to connect with loved ones living in and around Lytton are being hampered by the severing of all cellphone and landline service in the area.

A fire that appears to have destroyed 90 per cent of the community has damaged key communication infrastructure in the area, including fibre lines, which means that landline service has been cut off. Two cell towers that provide service to the community have also been affected.

TELUS crews will not be able to assess the damage and begin restoring service until they get permission from emergency management officials.

“RCMP and first responders need to assess and make sure it’s safe before they let anyone into the area,” says Chelsey Rajzer, senior communicaions manager, public relations for TELUS. She adds that they hope to know more soon after an update scheduled for around 12:30 p.m.

In the meantime, TELUS is bringing in a cell tower on wheels, which will mean that emergency responders will have access to a reliable wireless signal.

TELUS is also deploying SmartHubs, satellite phones, hundreds of additional cell phones and charging cables, and comfort kits with necessities like toothbrushes and hand sanitizer to evacuees.

In order to help residents, TELUS has suspended all home service billing indefinitely, and is waiving all wireless overages throughout the month of July for those who have been evacuated. Credits and free overages will be applied automatically to customer accounts.

