The Rundown: Clinton news

Rolly and Carol Higginbottom receiving Clinton’s Citizens of the Year award in 2017. Rolly was recently honoured with the Senate Medal for his trail-building work. Photo: Susan Swan.

By Raven Nyman

Advertising opportunity for Clinton

In 2018, The 100 Mile Free Press will partner with the South Cariboo Visitor Centre to create an official 2018 Visitors’ Guide to the South Cariboo. The guide will be distributed across Visitor Centres in British Columbia, Alberta, the Northwest Territories, Yukon, and even Washington State. This full-colour, double-page, centrefold map will feature many businesses and artisans in the South Cariboo, and is an excellent way for local entrepreneurs to get their services advertised on a large scale.

The Free Press is offering multiple options for artisans to advertise in the Guide. All ads will have an arrow indicating the general area of your business or service on the map. Gift and craft shops may also advertise, provided they feature locally made products. This is a wonderful opportunity to advertise your business.

The Official Tourism Guide for the South Cariboo is set to be released on March 8, 2018. The deadline to apply for ads is Friday, February 2, and all ad material must be received by Friday, February 9. If you are interested in advertising in the Guide, contact sales representative Taylor Ormiston at taylor.ormiston@100milefreepress.net or reserve your space by calling (250) 395-2219.

Stories and photos needed for book on B.C. wildfires

Claudia Cornwall is writing a book on the Cariboo wildfires, and is seeking folks who are interested in relating their experiences with the wildfires this past summer.

Cornwall, who teaches Creative Writing at Simon Fraser University, has already written six books, but this one has a personal attachment for her. Cornwall’s family has owned a home at Sheridan Lake since 1958, but they were evacuated from that home last August, as many Clinton residents were evacuated from their own homes during the wildfires.

If anyone is interested in sharing their photographs, stories, or experiences from the fires last summer, Cornwall invites you to contact her by phone at (604) 986-3843, or by email at cm_cornwall@telus.net.

Clinton resident awarded Senate Medal

In December of 2017, Clinton resident Roland Higginbottom was awarded the Canadian Trail Builders Senate 150 Commemorative Medal. The medal, thought up by Canadian senators and crafted in bronze, was designed to recognize Canadians who have worked hard to make their communities a better place for everyone.

British Columbia Senator Nancy Greene-Raine explained that the medals recognize “individuals who have worked as volunteers to develop and promote hiking and multi-purpose trails in their regions, all of which might be considered part of Canada’s Great Trail—a network encompassing the Trans-Canada Trail and many other trails across our great country.” However, as both Greene-Raine and Higginbottom have noted, building trails is not an individual achievement, but a group effort

Higginbottom is a well-known and active member of the community, and last year was recognized as the Village’s 2017 Citizen of the Year, alongside his wife Carol. He also serves as president of the Clinton and District Outdoor Sportsmen Association, a group responsible for many recreational activities and events in town. Congratulations on your accomplishment, Rolly!

Wildfire Recovery update

Daniela Dyck, the Village’s Community Development Coordinator and Wildfire Recovery Manager, has released another detailed update on the steps she will take throughout Clinton’s recovery process.

Our Village’s recovery process will be approached in three tiers: economic, social, and environmental. Dyck’s first focus has been on economic impacts. She has sent out letters and surveys to all business owners operating with a Village of Clinton business license, and is also visiting all businesses along the Highway 97 corridor.

In January’s edition of The Clinton Lariat, Dyck explained that by gathering data that can be analyzed and reported back to the community, she will be able to identify specific gaps or needs in the Village, which must then be reported to the Province by March 31, 2018.

Until early February, Dyck will focus on social and environmental impacts, distributing surveys once again and holding public meetings in town. Resources will be made available for the public to access support, and information about available programs will also be distributed.

As for the environmental element: Clinton’s affected forest will be assessed by range officers, foresters, and environmental restoration professionals. The findings of these assessments will then be presented to the community, and included in the data sent to the Province.

For those wondering why a community that experienced no structure losses requires an in-depth recovery process, Dyck had this to say: “For some, Clinton’s impacts may not appear to be as significant as those of many other communities, but to others, their livelihoods have certainly experienced an impact.”

She reminded residents of damaged forests, summer highway closures, and the evacuation alert and order. With input from the community, Dyck is certain that she can develop a recovery plan that will suit Clinton’s specific needs.

As always, if you have any questions or concerns for the Recovery Manager, feel free to contact her by email at cdc@village.clinton.bc.ca or by phone at (250) 459-2261.

Do you have Clinton news? Contact Raven at ravenbrookn@hotmail.com.



