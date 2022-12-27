Thompson Hospital District elects new chair and acting chair

The following are highlights of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) board of directors meeting of Dec. 15, 2022, provided by the TNRD.

The meeting was held in-person in the Twin Rivers Boardroom of the TNRD Civic Building in Kamloops, B.C. and via Zoom, and a recording of the meeting was uploaded to the TNRD’s YouTube channel for viewing.

Chair’s Announcements

Board Chair Barbara Roden thanked the TNRD utility services department for recent actions during a prolonged cold snap in November, to conduct emergency repairs to the Black Pines Community Water System, followed by three days of repairing leaks on the Vavenby Community Water System. Chair Roden also thanked the department for conducting leak repairs on the Pritchard Community Water System during the second cold snap of the year in December. All of these repairs prevented prolonged service outages on community water systems.

Delegation: Fraser Basin Council

Fraser Basin Council Assistant Project Manager Mollie Hunt provided a presentation with an overview of an upcoming Floodplain Mapping Project. The Fraser Basin Council will be conducting flood mapping on the Nicola and Coldwater Rivers, which is one of four initial project areas in B.C. where flood mapping is being conducted.

2023 Board and Committee Calendar

The Board approved the 2023 Board and Committee meeting calendar. The full meeting schedule will be made available on the TNRD website. Committee appointments will be made at the next board meeting.

Electoral Area “B” Solid Waste Services

The Board approved the award of a contract for solid waste services in Electoral Area “B” (Thompson Headwaters) to Intra-Plains Transport Ltd, to provide curbside garbage and recycling collection in Electoral Area “B” and to operate the Blue River Eco-Depot. The contract is for a term of five years.

Thompson Regional Hospital District Highlights

The Thompson Regional Hospital District (TRHD) held its Inaugural Regular Board Meeting of Dec. 15, 2022 in the Twin Rivers Boardroom of the TNRD Civic Building. The meeting was held in-person and via Zoom, and a recording of the meeting was uploaded to the TNRD’s YouTube channel.

The TRHD board held its annual election of chair and acting chair. City of Kamloops Director Mike O’Reilly was acclaimed as TRHD Chair, and District of Clearwater Director Merlin Blackwell was acclaimed as TRHD acting chair.

The TRHD board received an introduction and delegation from a number of Interior Health staff, including Diane Shendruk (Vice President of Clinical Operations), Lisa Zetes-Zenatta (Executive Director of Clinical Operations – Community), Tracey Rannie (Executive Director of Royal Inland Hospital), Gerry Desilets (Interim Executive Director of Royal Inland Hospital), Todd Mastel (Corporate Director of Business Operations), and Dianne Kostachuk (Director of Business Operations).

The next TNRD board meeting is on Jan. 19, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at the TNRD Civic Building.



